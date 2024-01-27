Russian state media RIA Novosti named 13 “French mercenaries” who were supposedly killed in a strike on Kharkiv, citing a French NGO called SOS Donbass which claims to be in contact with French nationals in Ukraine,

The problem is – the NGO isn’t what it claims to be, and those listed weren’t really dead.

An informed source familiar with the soldiers listed said that while the names were legitimate – albeit contained transcription errors, all other details had been fabricated.

Russia’s Claims

The RIA Novosti report said a Jan. 17 attack on a “temporary deployment point in [Kharkiv] for foreign fighters” killed at least 60 soldiers fighting for Ukraine, noting that most of them were French nationals. Russia has been unable to provide evidence for these claims at the time of writing.

An NGO called SOS Donbass – not to be confused with the similarly named Donbas SOS – said it had received a list of names of French fighters who were supposedly in Kharkiv at the time from “activists, partisans who are monitoring the situation and sharing information” on the day of the publication.

“This is an incomplete list of French mercenaries in Ukraine. The most important information – alive or dead, military rank, and so on – will be distributed later, as well as other names,” said Anna Novikova, the head of SOS Donbass who holds dual Russian-French citizenship.

Both the French foreign ministry and the Kharkiv region governor denied Russian claims that “French mercenaries” have been deployed in Ukraine.

France’s foreign ministry said it did not employ guns-for-hire in Ukraine and called Russia’s claims “another clumsy Russian manipulation.”

Kharkiv region governor Oleg Synegubov said there were no military targets in the area, noting there was no such thing as a “foreign fighters’ base.”

An observer group called All Eyes on Wagner said Russia hit residential, energy facilities and medical facilities instead of the alleged “French mercenaries.”