Ukrainian partisans have scouted a Russian missile factory near Moscow, saying the “military facility must be destroyed” and vowing to do so.

The “Tactical Missile Arms” corporation, is one of Russia's major defense industry enterprises engaged in missile production.

The ATESH movement, reported on Telegram, that its members had conducted external reconnaissance of the corporation's central office in Korolev, Moscow region.

According to ATESH, the corporation is involved in the design and manufacturing of components for a range of missiles including the Bastion and Yakhont (Onyx) anti-ship missiles, Rubezh ICBM, along with Kh-31, Kh-35, Kh-38, Kh-29 air-to-surface missiles, among others.

During their reconnaissance, the partisans say they identified key areas within the facility, such as production shops, chemical and equipment storerooms, and possibly the administrative building holding important documentation.

“This military facility must be destroyed and we will work on it!” the ATESH post said.