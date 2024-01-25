Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in Kyiv on Thursday afternoon.

"I am back in the capital city of the most inspirational Europeans I ever met, finding out how Lithuania can help even more. Слава Україні!" Landsbergis said in a post on social media.

Elsewhere, Lithuania earlier this week said it will seek to buy one battalion of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, as the Baltic state bolsters its defences amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The NATO member and staunch Kyiv ally, which neighbours the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad as well as Moscow ally Belarus, has expressed concern over its security since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago.

“The state security council agreed that the most effective tank... is the German Leopard 2,” Lithuanian presidential security advisor Kestutis Budrys told reporters.

He said the defence ministry had been tasked to start negotiations for a battalion of tanks. Typically such units consist of several dozen tanks, but officials refused to specify the quantity and price.

Budrys said last year that in total the tanks could cost about two billion euros ($2.2 billion).

The project is the latest example of increasing ties between Vilnius and Berlin. Germany plans to station a brigade –- around 5,000 soldiers and civil personnel –- in Lithuania until 2027.

Vilnius has also bought other military equipment from Germany, including Boxer infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled 155 mm howitzers.

Other Topics of Interest

Russia Fires 26 Missiles on Ukraine, At Least One Killed

Kyiv's local government said the air alert had been in place for more than two hours, but "anti-aircraft defense destroyed all enemy missiles" aimed at the city.
