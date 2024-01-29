The annual income of President Zelensky and his family decreased from almost Hr. 11 million ($290,000) in 2021 to Hr. 3.7 million ($97,500) in 2022, according to his latest asset declaration.

It reveals that in 2021, Zelensky and his wife earned Hr. 5.36 million ($141,268) from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds.

A further Hr. 5.465 million ($144,035) came mainly from salaries, bank interest, and income from renting out real estate.

This gave a total for 2021 of Hr. 10.825 million ($285,303).

According to a statement on the website of the Office of the President, this fell in 2022 mostly due to “the temporary termination of lease agreements on the territory of Ukraine as a result of the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against our country.”

Zelensky and his family had an income in that year of Hr. 3.693 million ($97,332).

Advertisement

The statements adds: “President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky published declarations of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government on property, income, expenses and financial liabilities for 2021 and 2022.

“Volodymyr Zelensky continues to own a number of trademarks. In particular, in 2021, the process of registering 22 trademarks, which began long before his election as President of Ukraine, was completed.

“The cash balance of the President's family at the end of 2022 decreased by almost Hr. 1.800 million ($47,440).

“There were no other changes in 2021 and 2022 regarding assets, real estate, vehicles, etc.”