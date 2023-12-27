Ukraine Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny

Latest

‘It’s Not True’ – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Responds to Reports That Zaluzhny Has Been Fired
Ukraine
10 hours ago
‘It’s Not True’ – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Responds to Reports That Zaluzhny Has Been Fired
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
By Chris York, Julia Struck
Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 09:16
ANALYSIS: Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
By Jonathan Sweet, Mark Toth
Ukraine Rebuffs Mobilization Bill – Here’s Why It’s So Controversial
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 03:52
Ukraine Rebuffs Mobilization Bill – Here’s Why It’s So Controversial
Commander Zaluzhny said the army needs half a million new troops for military plans, possible losses and to eventually demobilize those who've fought since the start of Russia's 2022 invasion.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukraine’s Air Defense Repels World’s Largest Combined Missile Attack Using Hypersonic Weapons
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 23:40
Ukraine’s Air Defense Repels World’s Largest Combined Missile Attack Using Hypersonic Weapons
Five people were killed in a massive Russian bombardment that, had the Kinzhal and other missiles not been destroyed by Patriot and other air defense systems, would have been catastrophic.
By Jeremy Dirac
9 Things You Should Know From Zaluzhny's Press Conference
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
9 Things You Should Know From Zaluzhny's Press Conference
The head of the Ukrainian military believes the AFU needs to continue inflicting heavy losses on the Russian army, which will sooner or later stop the war.
By Kyiv Post
‘The Main Thing Is To Say the Right Thing’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 27
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
‘The Main Thing Is To Say the Right Thing’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 27
Zaluzhny checking list twice for 2024; Is Russia hiding use of chemical weapons?; Ukraine downs missiles; Foreign Minister vows to steer clear of US politics; AFU gains near Bakhmut; Russia, Luhansk
By John Moretti
Zaluzhny Says Russians Can ‘Create Another Bakhmut’ in Avdiivka if Ukraine Lacks the Tech and Manpower
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Zaluzhny Says Russians Can ‘Create Another Bakhmut’ in Avdiivka if Ukraine Lacks the Tech and Manpower
“We have identified the problems, and we have already found about 90 percent of the solutions. Therefore, we must resolve to act more efficiently next year, most importantly, to save human lives.”
By Kyiv Post
Military Did Not Request that 500,000 Be Mobilized – Zaluzhny
Zelensky
Dec. 26, 2023
Military Did Not Request that 500,000 Be Mobilized – Zaluzhny
Ukraine's commander said that the number mentioned by the president might consider factors like current force levels, the creation of new military units, and projections for potential losses in 2024.
By Kyiv Post
Featured
Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics

ANALYSIS: Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics

Zelensky, Zaluzhny Rift – Fact or Fiction?

Zelensky, Zaluzhny Rift – Fact or Fiction?

EXPLAINED: How a Birthday Gift Grenade Killed General Zaluzhny’s Assistant

EXPLAINED: How a Birthday Gift Grenade Killed General Zaluzhny’s Assistant

Zaluzhny's Office Bug an ‘Imitation’ – SBU Major General
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
Zaluzhny's Office Bug an ‘Imitation’ – SBU Major General
According to Viktor Yagun, the imitation bug found in Valery Zaluzhny's office was part of a provocation plan to release fake audio recordings using a simulated voice similar to Zaluzhny's.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine's Army Commander Confirms His Office Was Found Bugged
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Ukraine's Army Commander Confirms His Office Was Found Bugged
Listening devices discovered in a room where Zaluzhny was scheduled to meet were reportedly not working. The source of the devices wasn't clear and is under investigation.
By Kyiv Post
Survey Highlights High Trust in AFU, Zaluzhny, and Volunteers Among Citizens
Zelensky
Dec. 18, 2023
Survey Highlights High Trust in AFU, Zaluzhny, and Volunteers Among Citizens
Confidence in President Volodymyr Zelensky has somewhat decreased but remains at a positive level. Simultaneously, a critical attitude towards the authorities has grown significantly.
By Kyiv Post
Day 661 — Sturm und Drang, Clever Estonians, Missile Records
Europe
Dec. 18, 2023
ANALYSIS: Day 661 — Sturm und Drang, Clever Estonians, Missile Records
As Ukraine's information landscape buzzed with discussions on the EU, Congress, military funding, and Putin's speech, the war went nowhere, it’s still there, the author writes.
By Stefan Korshak
Kyiv’s 2024 Military Strategy – a New Reality
Putin
Dec. 18, 2023
OPINION: Kyiv’s 2024 Military Strategy – a New Reality
As Ukraine’s military commanders devise a strategy for victory in the coming year they are aware that things at the front are not nearly as bad as some pundits would have us believe.
By Steve Brown
Bug Found in Office of Ukraine Army Command: Security Services
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Bug Found in Office of Ukraine Army Command: Security Services
The equipment was found not directly in Valery Zaluzhny's office, but in one of the premises that could be used by him for work in the future.
By AFP
‘Neither Free nor Fair’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 18
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
‘Neither Free nor Fair’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 18
Bug found in office set aside for AFU chief; Moscow’s TikTok fakes sow chaos in Kyiv politics, report says; UK predicts fraud in Russian elections; Russians gain near Bakhmut, AFU in Kharkiv region
By John Moretti
Ukrainian Deputy Detonates Grenades at Council Meeting - Injures 26
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
Ukrainian Deputy Detonates Grenades at Council Meeting - Injures 26
The deputy tossed three grenades during a village council meeting this morning in a village in Western Ukraine, injuring 26 with 6 remaining in critical condition.
By Leo Chiu