Ukraine Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny
Latest
Ukraine
10 hours ago
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 09:16
Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 03:52
Commander Zaluzhny said the army needs half a million new troops for military plans, possible losses and to eventually demobilize those who've fought since the start of Russia's 2022 invasion.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 23:40
Five people were killed in a massive Russian bombardment that, had the Kinzhal and other missiles not been destroyed by Patriot and other air defense systems, would have been catastrophic.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
The head of the Ukrainian military believes the AFU needs to continue inflicting heavy losses on the Russian army, which will sooner or later stop the war.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Zaluzhny checking list twice for 2024; Is Russia hiding use of chemical weapons?; Ukraine downs missiles; Foreign Minister vows to steer clear of US politics; AFU gains near Bakhmut; Russia, Luhansk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Zaluzhny Says Russians Can ‘Create Another Bakhmut’ in Avdiivka if Ukraine Lacks the Tech and Manpower
“We have identified the problems, and we have already found about 90 percent of the solutions. Therefore, we must resolve to act more efficiently next year, most importantly, to save human lives.”
Zelensky
Dec. 26, 2023
Ukraine's commander said that the number mentioned by the president might consider factors like current force levels, the creation of new military units, and projections for potential losses in 2024.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
According to Viktor Yagun, the imitation bug found in Valery Zaluzhny's office was part of a provocation plan to release fake audio recordings using a simulated voice similar to Zaluzhny's.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Listening devices discovered in a room where Zaluzhny was scheduled to meet were reportedly not working. The source of the devices wasn't clear and is under investigation.
Zelensky
Dec. 18, 2023
Confidence in President Volodymyr Zelensky has somewhat decreased but remains at a positive level. Simultaneously, a critical attitude towards the authorities has grown significantly.
Europe
Dec. 18, 2023
As Ukraine's information landscape buzzed with discussions on the EU, Congress, military funding, and Putin's speech, the war went nowhere, it’s still there, the author writes.
Putin
Dec. 18, 2023
As Ukraine’s military commanders devise a strategy for victory in the coming year they are aware that things at the front are not nearly as bad as some pundits would have us believe.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
The equipment was found not directly in Valery Zaluzhny's office, but in one of the premises that could be used by him for work in the future.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Bug found in office set aside for AFU chief; Moscow’s TikTok fakes sow chaos in Kyiv politics, report says; UK predicts fraud in Russian elections; Russians gain near Bakhmut, AFU in Kharkiv region
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
The deputy tossed three grenades during a village council meeting this morning in a village in Western Ukraine, injuring 26 with 6 remaining in critical condition.