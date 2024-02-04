Germany and Ukraine could sign a bilateral security agreement as early as this month, according to reports.

Ukrainian officials said the text “has not yet been agreed upon, but it is mostly ready.” While sources in Berlin suggested it could be ready to be signed on Feb. 16 during the Munich Security Conference.

It would follow the first of such agreements signed between the UK and Ukraine last month and is part of a such deals designed to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia until it joins NATO.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said the guarantees include required reforms in Ukraine, financial assistance for several years, military-industrial cooperation, and sustainable military support from Germany, Ukrinform reports.

Stefanishyna expressed appreciation for the support Germany has been providing to Ukraine in the context of the latter’s European integration, but also voiced skepticism pver Germany's role in the issue of Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.

According to Stefanishyna, Berlin has not yet taken leadership “in all spheres,” and expressed hope that the situation will change.

“For example, Germany is still hesitant about Ukraine's path to NATO, without any reason,” she said.

