A swarm of Ukrainian robot drones on Wednesday morning sank one of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s heaviest warships still afloat, in another blow to Kremlin naval power in the region. At least three attack boats loaded with explosives and remotely controlled by operators from Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Intelligence (HUR), struck the heavy assault ship Caesar Kunikov as the vessel was close offshore from the Crimean resort town of Alupka. Undated image of the heavy assault ship Caesar Kunikov landing naval infantry aboard BTR armored personnel carriers during pre-war exercise. Initial strikes took place shortly after 6 a.m. before sunrise, and the vessel was in flames. It apparently sank an hour later, dozens of still images and video clips recorded from nearby beaches and made public on social media showed. Advertisement In a three-minute, edited video published by HUR, low-lying attack boats mounted with cameras circle the Russian warship in choppy seas, before launching kamikaze attacks. The Caesar Kunikov appears to be sailing straight with lights lit. Crew members standing on the deck are visible. The video shows at least six individual attack boats approaching to less than 100 meters toward starboard/right side of the Russian ship. It is not clear from the HUR video how many of the Ukrainian robot boats actually hit the Russian ship. One sizable detonation amidships is shown. Later attacks or close approaches by drones shift to the port/left side of the warship. Some attack boats make zig-zag approaches. Other Topics of Interest VIDEO: Ukrainian Special Forces Drone Destroys Russian Radar System and Personnel The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine published a drone’s IR video showing the destruction of a Russian Kasta-2E2 aerial surveillance and early warning radar. During one probably successful strike, Russian rifle or machine gun fire hits water around the drone, with the robot boat’s bow less than 10 meters away from the assault ship before the video cuts off. A later section of the HUR images shows an attack boat racing towards its target and aiming at already destroyed superstructure amidships of the Russian vessel. No defensive fire is visible. The last video section shows the warship lying on its side and apparently sinking. Advertisement

Images flooding local media showed that the Russian assault ship was sunk in full view of the city Alupka, a densely populated town in the center of the Crimean “Rivera” resort region. Map graphic by the pro-Ukraine Crimea information platform Krymsky Veter showing the location of the Caesar Kunikov’s attack and sinking. Some video of heavy explosions taking place aboard the Caesar Kunikov at about 7:15, more than an hour after the first attacks, appeared to have been recorded from a beach nearby. Geolocators by midday had settled on the probable sinking site at 44.3747, 33.8822, south of Parkove village.