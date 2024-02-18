Events on the battlefield in Ukraine are a matter of "life and death" for Russia that could determine its fate, President Vladimir Putin said in remarks aired Sunday.
The Kremlin has repeatedly framed the almost two-year conflict as a battle for Russia's survival in a bid to rally patriotic sentiment among its population, many apathetic toward the offensive.
"I think it is still important for us ourselves, and even more so for our listeners and viewers abroad, to understand our way of thinking," Putin said in an interview with state TV.
"Everything that is happening on the Ukraine front: For them it is an improvement of their tactical position, but for us it is our fate, it is a matter of life and death," he said.
Putin was responding to a question about a two-hour long interview he gave to US talk show host Tucker Carlson, which the Kremlin used to promote its narratives on the conflict.
In that interview, Putin talked at length about Russian history and continuously questioned Ukraine's statehood, drawing ire in both Kyiv and the West.
"For the Western listener, the viewer, it was not easy. Even more so for Americans," Putin said when asked about his long, historical musings in the Carlson interview.
"The history of the United States is 300-odd years, and I started in 862. So I think it was not easy for American audiences to understand," he said.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (10)
As totalitarian dictators often do, Putin has everything exactly backwards. How dare he claim it is the butchers he has unmuzzled and unleashed upon innocent Ukrainians who are struggling for survival, and not the victims of the Russians' genocide!
What about British audiences Mr. Putin. Your history rant was both deluded and boring. Britain has a long history and we didn't understand it any more than your american audience. The world might wake up now, having witnessed your murder of Alexei Navalny.
If Russia must murder Ukraine to survive, then perhaps Russia does not deserve to survive.
Putin planned for a 3 day mission.
I remember our leaders in the west telling Kyiv the threat of invasion looked credible because Russia was now moving blood packs to the border in preparation for the assault.
His generals supplied a months worth of medical supplies and ammo for a relatively small force.
It's obvious now Putin was wrong, he does not know what will happen next and this mess has gone beyond his control, he is a leaf carried by a stream with no idea where he will land. He has let down his people. He is no longer worthy of their support.
He has betrayed his contract with the Russian population and it's time they knock on his door and ask some questions.
Or just shoot the wanker.
It is a matter of life and death for Putin and his closest allies, and likely for the Russian Federation. But Russia itself will remain, as did Germany, Italy, and Japan after WWII. There will be consequences, certainly, but Russia’s ultimate fate is not necessarily tied to Putin. The sooner they realize that, and get rid of him, the sooner they can begin the recovery process.
Yes I agree: Death for Russia!
@Imokru2, Yes I agree too. May putin's "Death for Russia" wish come true.
Ukraine's history is about 862 AD also. Maybe Ukrainians are the true people of the Rus, Vlad.
Russia's imbecile leader will not survive unless he sacrifices hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives to meat grinder - There fixed title for you.
Strange how the mighty Russia survived before the war. Now it needs to conquer Ukraine to survive. I wonder who started this very special military operation and created this immense mess.
Hmm, I believed he convinced the whole Russian population that this war was only a small military exercise, that nobody will even recognise. It will be over in 3 days - this is strange, what happen with the short criminal dictator?