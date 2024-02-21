While in Avdiivka, units of the Third Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) found themselves wholly surrounded but managed to break free, the Deputy Commander Maksym Zhorin reported on Telegram.

“Now we can say that for a certain time, some units of the Third Assault Brigade were completely surrounded in Avdiivka itself but were able to get out,"” he wrote.

Zhorin also rebutted claims by some Russian propagandists suggesting the presence of fighters at the Coke Chemical Plant in Avdiivka, asserting that “not a single soldier of ours” remained there.

“There is nothing left there, except for a few dilapidated basement rooms. Almost half of all the guided aerial bombs that fell on our heads in Avdiivka fell on the territory of the Koksokhim,” he stated.

The brigade released footage via Telegram depicting their fighters' raids on positions already seized by Russian forces in the city. The video captured with the night vision device showcased close combat with the Russians in the country cottage cooperative and intense firefights.

Additionally, a 13-minute video documenting the intense fighting in Avdiivka was uploaded to the brigade's YouTube channel, which you can see here:

WARNING! You may find the video disturbing.