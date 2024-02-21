Russian frustration boiled over in the wake of the destruction of seven of Russia’s most advanced combat jets over a little more than five days, but pro-Kremlin narratives were badly split on why it happened and whom to blame for the close to $300 million in losses, not counting the pilots.

Ukrainian air force spokesmen citing battlefield video and radar tracking data on Feb. 17 claimed air defenses knocked down two Su-34 attack jets ($36 million each) and one Su-35 ($85 million each) fighter, followed by the Feb. 18 destruction of another Su-34, and the Feb. 19 shootdown of another Su-34 and Su-35.

According to open-source tallies, it was likely the worst three-day period of Russian Air Force losses in flight operations, with seven of eight highly trained and difficult-to-replace aircrew dead, since five military aircraft were shot down over western Russia on May 17, 2023 in a series of air ambushes.

Advertisement

“This (Feb. 19) was a black day for our air forces. In the Kherson (southern) sector in a matter of seconds, we lost three Su-34 jets. We pass on our condolences to the families and friends of the dead,” wrote the VDV Za Chenost I Spravedlivost, a pro-Kremlin military writer blogging mostly on Russian paratrooper operations along the war’s southern front.

Most if not all the losses were the fault of Russian senior military commanders who ignored warnings by him and others that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) operated modern air defense systems led by the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile, and that ordering Russian aircraft too close to the long-range American weapon was near suicidal, he said.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Government Loses $50 Billion Yukos Lawsuit The Amsterdam Court of Appeals rules that the Kremlin owes private shareholders of the Yukos energy company $50B and allows for liquidation of Moscow assets abroad to recoup the cash.

“We have been warning for a long time that this (close approaches to Ukrainian lines by Russian military aircraft,) is a very dangerous operation... These warnings have been ignored. Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before a tragedy like today would take place,” VDV complained.

General Mikhail Teplinskiy, overall commander of Russian joint forces south, was directly responsible for the losses caused, as well as stalled ground operations across the southern sector, the milblogger fumed: “He is probably the first general in the history of Russia who has lost battles on land, at sea and in the air. Teplinskiy should be sacked immediately. He has had more than enough chances.”

Advertisement

Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov blamed badly trained ground controllers forced to operate primitive equipment, and made responsible for tracking wartime air strikes, for failing to realize air force jets had flown too close to Ukrainian defenses or being unable to inform pilots of the danger.

Russian air traffic controllers often have little idea where an air strike is or might be heading, and the problem has existed for years, but senior military leadership preferred to ignore the shortfalls rather than resolve them, Romanov charged in a Feb. 19 diatribe.

“The root of the problem is the absence of normal communications systems in our air defense forces,” he wrote.