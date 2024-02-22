On Wednesday, Feb 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the National Guard of Ukraine.

Foreigners who are legally residing in Ukraine, have no previous convictions and meet the requirements for military service set out in the Law of Ukraine “On Military Duty and Military Service,” may volunteer to serve in Ukraine’s National Guard.

The Decree immediately came into force on the date of its publication.

Foreigners may perform military service under a contract as privates, sergeants and officers.

To join the National Guard, foreign citizens need to apply to the territorial center for recruitment and social support (TSC) at their place of residence or directly to the military unit in which they want to serve.

Before accepting foreigners for service, they must undergo a mandatory medical examination, professional and psychological assessment, and achieve the physical fitness standards set by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Foreign women can also be recruited for military service if there are vacant female military positions.

Contracts with servicemen hired as privates will be for an initial 3-year period, while for sergeants and non-commissioned officers it can be for a period of 3 to 5 years.