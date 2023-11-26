Latest

Are Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide? EXCLUSIVE
Legal
16 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Are Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide?
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
By Ihor Solovei
Infamous Russian ‘Almost Naked Party’ Faces More Court Action
Legal
Jan. 17, 15:38
Infamous Russian ‘Almost Naked Party’ Faces More Court Action
The Russian proto-celebrities who bared nearly all in December’s “Almost Naked Party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub who thought their problems had gone away were sadly (for them) wrong.
By Kyiv Post
White House Backs Proposal to Seize Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
Biden
Jan. 11, 12:37
White House Backs Proposal to Seize Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
In response to the memo from the National Security Council to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the administration “welcomes in principle” a bill that would allow it to confiscate these funds.
By Alisa Orlova
Lukashenko Signs Law to Safeguard Himself After Presidency
Legal
Jan. 5, 07:05
Lukashenko Signs Law to Safeguard Himself After Presidency
The new law aims to ensure that the country's leader will enjoy full immunity and financial security at the end of his time in office and termination of his powers.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Anti-War Dissidents: OVD-Info's Struggle for Human Rights Amidst Repression
Putin
Nov. 26, 2023
Russian Anti-War Dissidents: OVD-Info's Struggle for Human Rights Amidst Repression
Even as the repression of the Putin regime continues, the number of Russians that disapprove of their government's actions, particularly in respect of the war in Ukraine, is growing.
By Alisa Orlova
Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right - International Law is Being Tested in Gaza EXCLUSIVE
Legal
Nov. 18, 2023
OPINION: Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right - International Law is Being Tested in Gaza
It is one of the unforgiving principles of the laws of armed conflict that even when one side in a war commits crimes that violate the law, the other is still bound to uphold it.
By Daniel Taub
Donate to the Armed Forces Then You Can Go Abroad - Legislative Spam or Real Intent?
Legal
Nov. 10, 2023
Donate to the Armed Forces Then You Can Go Abroad - Legislative Spam or Real Intent?
The Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights concluded that the proposed draft law to allow those of military age to go abroad is unconstitutional and too open to different interpretations.
By Julia Struck
Taking Freedom to the Moon EXCLUSIVE
US
Aug. 21, 2023
OPINION: Taking Freedom to the Moon
The launch by Russia of a spacecraft to the Moon during its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine suggests that the time is ripe to ask: what sort of governance do we want beyond Earth?
By Charles Cockell
Bigger Fines for Officials 'Pressuring' Businesses
Legal
Jan. 3, 2023
Bigger Fines for Officials 'Pressuring' Businesses
The State Regulatory Service has drafted a bill proposing to increase by at least 100 times fines for officials guilty of excessive administrative pressure on businesses.
By UkrInform
New Media Law Worries Some Journalists
Legal
Jan. 2, 2023
New Media Law Worries Some Journalists
Some Ukrainian journalists are accusing the government of using its commitment to EU membership as a pretext for increasing control over the press.
By Aleksandra Klitina
LEGAL INSIGHTS: 2022 Ukrainian Labor Law Update: Independent Contractors vs. Full Time Employees
Legal
Sep. 19, 2022
LEGAL INSIGHTS: 2022 Ukrainian Labor Law Update: Independent Contractors vs. Full Time Employees
When you are setting up a Ukrainian operation with 100% foreign ownership, you will need to hire local staff, at the very least an accountant and a director. In Ukraine, hiring local staff boils down
By Scott Brown
UN chief to launch ‘fact-finding’ mission to bombed Ukraine prison
War in Ukraine
Aug. 4, 2022
UN chief to launch ‘fact-finding’ mission to bombed Ukraine prison
The UN secretary-general announced Wednesday he will launch a fact-finding mission to uncover the “truths” about a jail where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a bombing strike last week. K
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Ukraine’s Top Prosecutor Launches Internal Investigation into Russian Collaboration
War in Ukraine
Aug. 3, 2022
Ukraine’s Top Prosecutor Launches Internal Investigation into Russian Collaboration
Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Andriy Kostin, announced during Monday’s telethon that his office was launching an internal investigation of the nation’s prosecutors in the previously occupied territories o
By Jason Jay Smart
Ukrainian Government Seeks Tribunal to Punish Russian War Criminals
War in Ukraine
Jul. 22, 2022
Ukrainian Government Seeks Tribunal to Punish Russian War Criminals
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anton Korynevych held a meeting with representatives of foreign media, d
By Jay Beecher
Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies
Legal
Jul. 8, 2022
Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies
Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that judicial reform remains one of the necessary ones for joining the EU. “Judicial reform, the mechanism for selecting judges and hol
By Interfax-Ukraine
Two More Pro-Russian Parties Banned in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jul. 6, 2022
Two More Pro-Russian Parties Banned in Ukraine
The Eighth Administrative Court in Lviv has banned the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine and the Happy Ukraine Party. The court’s press service reported the following on July 5 on the banni
By Aleksandra Klitina