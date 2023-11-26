Latest
Legal
16 hours ago
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
Legal
Jan. 17, 15:38
The Russian proto-celebrities who bared nearly all in December’s “Almost Naked Party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub who thought their problems had gone away were sadly (for them) wrong.
Biden
Jan. 11, 12:37
In response to the memo from the National Security Council to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the administration “welcomes in principle” a bill that would allow it to confiscate these funds.
Legal
Jan. 5, 07:05
The new law aims to ensure that the country's leader will enjoy full immunity and financial security at the end of his time in office and termination of his powers.
Putin
Nov. 26, 2023
Even as the repression of the Putin regime continues, the number of Russians that disapprove of their government's actions, particularly in respect of the war in Ukraine, is growing.
Legal
Nov. 18, 2023
It is one of the unforgiving principles of the laws of armed conflict that even when one side in a war commits crimes that violate the law, the other is still bound to uphold it.
Legal
Nov. 10, 2023
The Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights concluded that the proposed draft law to allow those of military age to go abroad is unconstitutional and too open to different interpretations.
US
Aug. 21, 2023
The launch by Russia of a spacecraft to the Moon during its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine suggests that the time is ripe to ask: what sort of governance do we want beyond Earth?
Legal
Jan. 3, 2023
The State Regulatory Service has drafted a bill proposing to increase by at least 100 times fines for officials guilty of excessive administrative pressure on businesses.
Legal
Jan. 2, 2023
Some Ukrainian journalists are accusing the government of using its commitment to EU membership as a pretext for increasing control over the press.
Legal
Sep. 19, 2022
When you are setting up a Ukrainian operation with 100% foreign ownership, you will need to hire local staff, at the very least an accountant and a director. In Ukraine, hiring local staff boils down
War in Ukraine
Aug. 4, 2022
The UN secretary-general announced Wednesday he will launch a fact-finding mission to uncover the “truths” about a jail where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a bombing strike last week. K
War in Ukraine
Aug. 3, 2022
Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Andriy Kostin, announced during Monday’s telethon that his office was launching an internal investigation of the nation’s prosecutors in the previously occupied territories o
War in Ukraine
Jul. 22, 2022
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anton Korynevych held a meeting with representatives of foreign media, d
Legal
Jul. 8, 2022
Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that judicial reform remains one of the necessary ones for joining the EU. “Judicial reform, the mechanism for selecting judges and hol
War in Ukraine
Jul. 6, 2022
The Eighth Administrative Court in Lviv has banned the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine and the Happy Ukraine Party. The court’s press service reported the following on July 5 on the banni