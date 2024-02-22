Ukrainian partisans said that they poisoned to death “important guests from Moscow” sent by the Kremlin to organize Russian elections in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, reported by Russian Telegram and confirmed by underground representatives.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Kremlin Snuffbox, the victims were not military personnel but organizers of the pseudo-presidential elections in Russia scheduled for March 17, 2024.

The Mariupol underground responded to the Kyiv Post’s question about their involvement in the poisoning with a laconic smile, saying, “It’s not the first time.”

The partisans confirmed to Kyiv Post that “their man was working on the delivery.”

A few days ago, six dead people – four men and two women – were found in a Mariupol apartment, including two local activists of the United Russia party and four guests from Moscow, who were political activists and Kremlin Central Election Commission (CEC) employees.

The victims of the poisoning arrived in occupied Mariupol to organize the work of local election commissions for the Kremlin.

The collaborators and their Moscow guests were reportedly poisoned by food and beer from a local restaurant. Lethal doses of arsenic were added to the food and drinks, killing everyone who consumed them.

The restaurant where the food was prepared was inspected and no traces of poison were found. However, the courier who delivered the poisoned meal went missing.

According to the Russian telegram channel, all the bodies of the dead were urgently taken out of Mariupol in order not to disrupt the voting process and not to spread panic.

Four of the bodies were buried in Donetsk, and two bodies were sent to Moscow.

Kyiv Post couldn’t verify the information independently at the time of publication.

Last month, Mariupol partisans told the Kyiv Post how using a fake profile on the Russian social network Vkontakte (VK) the underground learned that vodka was in high demand among the Russian military in Mariupol, as the city had banned its purchase.

“They did a little magic with the syringe and the filling," the partisan representative said at the time.

In that incident, three Russians died and at least ten more were poisoned after that.

The partisans registered on a Russian social network as an “imaginary charming woman” and began communicating with one of the Russian troops through a fake account.

“They are so eager to meet women that their VK is like Tinder,” the partisan told Kyiv Post.

“The ‘imaginary woman’ found out all the necessary information – where the Russians were, what they were doing, and what they needed. And then, knowing about the ban on the sale of alcohol to the Russian army in Mariupol, the partisans carried out their plan.

Representatives of the underground say that it was simply impossible to find them after that. As for the fake social media account, the phone they used to access the profile is “already at the bottom of the Kalmius River.”