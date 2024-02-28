Please find the previous parts of the digest below:

February to March 2022

April to May 2022

JUNE 2022

June 1 Strikes on Mykolayiv damaged six high-rise buildings and kill two civilians.

June 4 Cross-border air strikes on Pishchane and Stetskivka, Sumy region. Sievierodonetsk, Hirske and Zolote, Luhansk region shelled killed three and destroyed a road bridge.

June 7 Rocket strikes residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv city, killed one and injured three and damaged residential buildings. Ten-year-old child killed by artillery strike on Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

June 9 Missiles fired Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged residential buildings and injured civilians. 23 strikes on civilian areas in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, killed a number of civilians.

June 11-12 towns and villages in the Donetsk region fired on by tanks, heavy artillery, mortars, and rockets, destroyed 30 civilian buildings, powerlines, electrical substations and other infrastructure unknown number of civilians killed and injured.

Advertisement

June 12 Children's camp near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region struck, three killed and four injured. Missiles struck Chortkiv, Ternopil injuring 21. Missile strikes in Zolote, Vrubivka, Mykolaivka and Lysychansk, Luhansk region destroyed 26 houses and a shopping mall.

June 13 Tanks and rockets were fired on towns in the Chernivtsi, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. 3,000 tons of iron ore were looted from Zaporizhzhia. Overnight strikes destroyed two dozen houses, a shopping center, and kindergarten in Vrubivka, Zolote, Hirske and Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Cluster munitions and PFM anti-personnel landmines hit civilian areas in the Kharkiv region.

Other Topics of Interest UK Says Ukraine's 'Business' How Donated Cruise Missiles Used Britain was the first country to provide longer-range weapons to the Ukrainian military following Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion.

June 14 Four killed by missile, air and helicopter strikes on Apostolove, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region. Parachute-retarded cluster bombs dropped on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

June 15 Ocheretyne, Berdychi, New York, Avdiivka, Zhelanne, Dobropillia, Virivka, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Krasnohorivka and Pokrovsk, Donetsk region fired on – 47 houses, infrastructure, hospitals and health center destroyed with widespread loss of electricity and water supplies.

Advertisement

June 16 A food factory in Kharkiv was fired on destroying its landslide shop, offices and warehouses, trucks and special equipment.

June 19 Rockets destroyed 60 houses, a local shop, oil mill and a factory in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. Teenage girl injured by enemy shelling on Izium district, Kharkiv region.

June 21 Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district shelled, three civilians killed and seven injured.

June 24 Missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region causing a number of injuries and widespread damage after which fire and rescue units were hit, injuring four, destroying equipment and vehicles. Three Ukrainian deminers killed in Izium, Kharkiv region. Agricultural and grain facilities looted.

June 25 Four killed and nine injured by a missile strike on a service station in Sarny, Rivne region. Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region struck by rockets and artillery. Missile strikes damaged civil infrastructure, public enterprises and educational institution in Mykolaiv.

June 26 Missiles destroyed schools and houses in Toretsk and Maiaky, and a coke and chemical plant in Avdiivka. Six air-launched missiles struck Kyiv’s central district destroying a 9-stry building and killing four. One killed and five injured by missiles in the Cherkasy region.

Advertisement

June 27 Two anti-ship missiles hit the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, nearly 60 killed and 70 injured. Evacuation convoy fired on in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region causing casualties. A torture chamber found in the basement of a school in Henichesk, Kherson region. Over 100 bodies found under building rubble in Mariupol.

The missile strike on the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk

Screenshot CCTV

June 28 Five children killed and injured in missile strike on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region. Rockets killed eight civilians and injured 21 collecting water, in Lysychansk, Luhanks region.

June 29 Missile strikes in Mykolaiv, hit apartments, a recreation center and garage killing six and injuring many. Rockets destroyed a farm in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region. Thermal power station, Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, destroyed in fighting.

JULY 2022

July 1 Three anti-ship missiles killed more than 20 civilians at a nine-story apartment in Serhiivka, Odesa region. Phosphorus bombs dropped on Zmiinyi Island.

July 2 Missile, rocket, aircraft bombs, artillery, mortar and tank fire on locations in the Kharkiv region. Rockets fired on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region and Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. IAEA expressed concern about occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. At least five injured by an airstrike on Bakhmut, Donestk region.

Advertisement

July 3 24 S-300 missile, rocket and artillery strikes on 18 settlements in the Donetsk region, caused many civilian casualties and destroyed apartments, schools, factories, electric substations, farms, and a customs office.

July 4 Mariupol had no mains water, residents have to queue at water collection points for hours. Six injured, a water tower, school and stores damaged by shelling of Sumy region.

July 5 Ballistic missiles destroyed homes, infrastructure, businesses and educational institutes in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions killing and injuring large numbers of civilians.

July 6 Missiles launched from Belgorod region destroyed university buildings in Kharkiv city.

July 7 Widespread looting as residents forcibly deported from the Luhansk region. Multiple civilians killed and injured in strikes on Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Avdiivka, Siversk, Pokrovske, and Orlivka, Donetsk region; Nemyshlyansky district, Kharkiv; Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka, Luhansk region. Constant shelling of Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Donetsk region killed and injured dozens and damaged hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and infrastructure.

July 8 Shelling of Slovyansk, Bakhmut and Siversk Donetsk region killed six. Many injured by cross-border strikes attacks in the Sumy region.

Advertisement

July 9 Rockets killed a kindergarten worker and a 20-year-old athlete at a school in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. Helicopters attacked Bilopillia, Myropillia and Khotin, Sumy region.

July 10 Russia positioned equipment in residential areas of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region and prevented evacuation of civilian “human shield.” Rockets destroyed a farm in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region. Missiles killing over 50 in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Rockets destroyed an educational institution and a children's health resort in Kharkiv city.

July 11 Three civilians died and thirty-one civilians, including two children, were injured in when ten rockets hit a six-story apartment block in Kharkiv.

July 12 Several missiles hit the city of Mykolaiv destroying several buildings and injuring many civilians.

July 13 Rockets killed and wounded 20 at industrial enterprises in Mykolayiv and Zaporizhia.

July 14 A missile strike on an office, shopping and restaurant complex in the center of Vinnytsia killed 23, including three children, and injured almost 70.

Aftermath of July 14 missile attack in Vynnitsa city center

Advertisement

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

July 15 Strikes on seven locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions killed eight and wounded 14 more and damaged civilian houses and infrastructure.

July 16 Strikes in Donetsk region killed three and injured 12. Missile strikes on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, killed and injured six, destroyed an apartment block, a school and a warehouse. Rocket attacks on the Derhachi and Izium, Kharkiv region and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region damage apartments, and schools. Civilian areas of Odesa struck overnight, no casualties.

July 17 Industrial facilities, houses and schools in Mykolaiv as well as colleges and youth centers in Toretsk, Kostyantynivka and Soledar, Donetsk region and Apostolove, Dnipropetrovsk Region destroyed with casualties after missile strikes.

July 18 Border areas of Sumy region hit with mortars, heavy machine guns, and rockets. Six killed in Toretsk, Donetsk region after rocket attack.

July 19 Russian troops occupy Chornobyl NPP violate nuclear safety regulations, mined the territory, and prevented external monitoring. Air-launched missile strikes on central Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, caused casualties and damaged residential and industrial premises. Port and enterprises hit by over 20 strikes on Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region in an air raid that lasted for 19 hours. Residential areas in the Donetsk region were struck by aviation, rockets, and artillery killing and injuring several civilians and destroying houses, two factories, a dairy farm, and a technical school.

July 20 A strike on Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district, killed three and injured 14.

July 21 Three were killed and 23 injured in a morning rocket attack on Kharkiv. Russian troops have military equipment, explosives and weapons into the Zaporizhia NPP, blocking emergency access. A missile attack on a bus stop in Kharkiv killed two and injured 19.

July 22 Strikes against the Pervomaysk, Bashtanka, Kyselivka, Maksymivka and Bereznehuvate districts of Mykolayiv destroyed commercial premises, killed and wounded several civilians. Overnight large-scale missile attacks on Nikopol, Synelnykove, Apostolove and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, caused extensive damage to and other electrical infrastructure. Large numbers of cross-border artillery attacks killed several in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

July 23 45 air and ground strikes were launched from Russian territory on Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Missile attacks on residential areas in Mykolaiv, and the Kanatovo Air Base in Kirovohrad region killed and injured servicemen and civilians. Cruise missiles struck the Odesa commercial sea port. Large-scale attacks using S-300 missiles, rockets and artillery destroyed houses, children's centers, shops, and infrastructure systems in Avdiivka, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Siversk, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Pivnichne, Kurdiumivka, Otradne, Lastochkyne, Novomykhailivka, and Opytne, Donetsk region. Strikes on central Kharkiv, caused injuries and destroyed buildings were destroyed.

July 24 Russia positioned military equipment in residential areas of Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region. Strikes destroyed two schools and a kindergarten in Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut and Novodmytrivka, Donetsk region. Four killed and five injured by cruise missile strikes on Korabelnyi, Halytsynove, Shyroke and Bereznehuvate in the Mykolaiv region. Large-scale cross border attacks on Shalyhyne, Mykolaivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia, Sumy region.

July 25 Evacuees held at checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region, for days - five died while there – bribes are demanded. Five injured by UAV debris in Dubove, Volyn region.

July 26 Rockets fired at power grids in Novosemenivka, Kryvyi Rih, Koshove, and Velyka Kostromkain, Dnipropetrovsk region caused widescale power outages. A massive missile attack on the Odesa region, destroyed households in coastal villages. Kharkiv city center, civilian buildings damaged by missiles, no casualties were reported.

July 27 An intercepted phone call confirms planned use of phosphorus and cluster munitions. Large-scale strikes on an industrial zone in Mykolayiv destroyed ten apartment blocks, trade pavilions, and cottages. Kharkiv's Industrial District was hit with S-300 missiles.

July 28 Rocket strikes on Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, killed three and destroyed apartments. Two missiles hit the national flight academy in Kropyvnytsky, Kirovohrad region, killed five and injured 26 and destroyed two civilian planes and an An-26 military aircraft. A missile attack on Mykolaiv, destroyed a local school and damaged the military shipbuilding university. A missile attack damaged infrastructure in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region.

July 29 Russian -initiated explosions in correctional colony No. 210 in Olenivka, Donetsk region, killed more than 50 Ukrainian POWs, many former Azovstal defenders. Semenivka, Chernihiv region was shelled. A missile strike damaged several buildings in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. A large-scale rocket strike on infrastructure in Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region left several thousand residents without electricity.

July 30 Tornado-S rockets destroyed houses and cars in Mykolaiv. Iskander ballistic missile, rocket and artillery strikes across the Donetsk Region, killed and injured multiple civilians and destroyed houses, a hospital, the Sloviansk bus station, railway infrastructure, coke and chemical plants. Overnight missile attacks on Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv damaged buildings including factories. Rockets and phosphorous bombs struck Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

July 31 Myropillia, Sumy region was hit with cross-border mortar and artillery fire, destroyed five houses, power lines and its cemetery. Rockets fired at Mykolaiv destroyed infrastructure, hotel, sports center, educational institutions and a service station. The body of another murdered torture victim was uncovered in Nove Zalissya, Kyiv region.



