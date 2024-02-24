FEBRUARY 2022

Feb. 24 President Vladimir Putin announces the “special military operation.” Full-scale invasion begins – with artillery, cluster munition and missile strikes in the Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

Feb. 25 Chernobyl nuclear power plant and exclusion zone captured. Ambulances, medical facilities and teams fired on in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Feb. 26 Over 40 reports of artillery and rocket attacks on civilian areas, killing civilians including children and destroying housing, schools and medical facilities. Kremlin claims to only engage “legitimate military targets.”

Feb. 27 Civilian vehicles leaving combat areas fired on. Ballistic missiles hit residential building in Zhytomyr.

Feb. 28 Thermobaric missile hits oil depot in Okhtyrka, Sumy region. Town of Volnovakha, Donetsk region destroyed by bombardment, occupants leave under white flag. Missiles kill 11 civilians and wound dozens in Kharkiv.

MARCH 2022

March 1 Two civilians shot in a private car in Sloboda, Sumy region. Air strikes severely damage administration buildings, Opera House, Philharmonic, and apartment blocks in Kharkiv killing and injuring 15.

March 2 Russian ships use civilian cargo ships as shield in Black Sea. Artillery and missiles destroy infrastructure around Kyiv, Irpin, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Zhytomyr, Kherson and the village of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region. Bombardment of Mariupol begins.

March 3 Air strikes destroy Kyiv TV tower in capital killing five. Air strikes in Kharkiv kill 34, 285 injured, including 10 children. Dozens killed and injured by air strikes in Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

March 4 Several killed and injured in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region by cluster munition strike. Estonian-owned civilian cargo ship “Helt” struck by anti-ship missile near Odesa.

March 5 Air and missile strikes against civilian targets in Donetsk and Kyiv. Dozens of homes, railway lines, places of worship, schools, medical facilities damaged – many casualties.

March 6 Mariupol bombed, OSCE regional office and residential areas hit. Eight missiles strike Vinnytsia airport. Rockets strike Kharkiv Physics Institute which houses radioactive sources.

March 7 Air strike on Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oil depots. Civilians shot in Bucha and Irpin, minibus evacuating civilians hit in Vyshhorod. Overnight airstrikes on Sumy city – multiple casualties.

March 8 Mariupol is now completely surrounded and under siege – water supply turned off.

March 9 Russian air forces bomb a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol.

March 10 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) loses control of monitoring systems at Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia NPPs.

March 11 Kharkiv Psychiatric hospital bombed - no casualties because all in bomb shelter.

March 12 Post office, ambulance station, pharmacy looted in Trostyanets, Sumy region.

March 13 20 Russian airstrikes on Mariupol kill over 2,000 residents and destroyed infrastructure. Air strike against an evacuation convoy in Sumy region. Mariupol humanitarian convoy robbed. Cluster bombs injure several elderly people queuing at a supermarket in Mykolaiv. Overnight air strike hits evacuation train going to Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Phosphorous rounds hit civilians in Popasna, Luhansk region.

March 14 Dozens of civilians killed, 80 wounded and homes destroyed by shelling and air strikes in Mykolaiv.

March 15 Casualty rates in under siege Mariupol nears 10,000, bodies lie unburied in the streets. Homes in Podil and Osokorky, Kyiv were struck by artillery. Mortars fired at evacuee convoy in Hostomel, Kyiv region killing four, local residents taken hostage.

March 16 Bomb shelter for hundreds in Mariupol Drama Theater bombed, in spite of the warning sign “ДЕТИ” (children – at least 600 men, women and children killed.

Aftermath of Mariupol Drama Theater bombing. Photo: screenshot ABC news drone video

March 17 Airstrike on a dormitory in Chernihiv kills three children and their parents. Cluster bombs hit the railway station, shops, pharmacies and other buildings in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Region, killing at least six. 2-year-old child killed and four wounded in village of Novi Petrivtsi, Kyiv Region. 53 civilians were killed, homes and utilities destroyed by artillery and air strikes in Chernihiv. Civilians killed in Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region as refugee buses fired on.

March 18 Houses and a higher educational institution in Kharkiv, two killed two and 11 injured. 90% of buildings damaged or destroyed in Mariupol, now no electricity, gas or mains water and residents prevented from leaving.

March 19 Pryvar, Zhytomyr region destroyed by a helicopter attacks. Seven killed in Makariv, Kyiv region. Bomb shelter in school in Mariupol bombed – up to 400 killed.

March 20 UNHCR says 10 million Ukrainians displaced. Mayor of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region was abducted.

March 21 Children’s hospital in Severodonetsk, Luhansk fired on. Attacks civilian areas in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Popasna, Novodruzhesk, and Toshkivka. Homes and a shopping center in Podilskyi district, Kyiv bombed. Sumy chemical plant bombed causing major leak of ammonia.

March 22 Chernihiv cut off from the main highway to Kyiv. Gas station bombed in Mykolaiv killed three civilians. Refugees from Mariupol taken hostage by separatist troops in Donetsk. 100,000 civilians are trapped in Mariupol, occupying troops destroyed stockpiled food reserves. Civilians shot in Trostyanets, Sumy region and left in street. Residents forced from homes and schools in Krasnopil, Zhytomyr region for use as billets. Tank killed family in civilian car and rockets struck Lozova, Kharkiv region.

March 23 Phosphorus munitions in an attack on Irpin, Kyiv region. Kharkiv fired on 32 times with rockets, artillery and tanks.

March 24 Forced deportation from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Stanytsia, and Luhansk to “filtration camps” in Donetsk.

March 25 Kharkiv hospital fired on. Two children killed in Rubizhne, Luhansk region. Three teenagers injured by landmine in Obilne, Zaporizhzhia region.

March 26 TV film crew fired on and wounded in Chernihiv. Refugee convoys with wounded women and children stopped from leaving Mariupol.

March 27 Villages in the Kherson, Sumy and Kyiv regions struck. 30 fires in the Chornobyl NPP after fighting, release radioactive dust and threatening nuclear waste storage sites.

March 28 170,000 people remain in Mariupol and 30,000 deported to Russia. Izyum, Kharkiv region bombed killing three children.

March 29 Staff and patients forcibly deported from the Mariupol maternity hospital.

March 30 Lysychansk, Luhansk region fired on killing many and destroying high-rise buildings.

March 31 Phosphorus shells fired on villages in the Donetsk region.