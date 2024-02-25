APRIL 2022

April 1 Rockets fired on civilians in Nizhyn, Chernihiv, Hirske, killing twelve.

April 2 Oncology dispensary in Chernihiv fired on.

April 3 Cluster munitions fired on Apostolove, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

April 4 Two aid workers killed and 13 civilian buildings including a hospital destroyed Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk in Luhansk. Rockets fired on Avdiivka, Donetsk region wounding civilians, damaging houses and infrastructure. Bodies of 400 civilians found in Bucha, Kyiv region. Civilians abducted and beaten in occupied Kherson.

April 5 Evidence of rape, murder and torture found as territory liberated in the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Landmines laid around hospital in Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region to “protect” wounded Russian troops undergoing treatment. Mother and child died in Mykolayiv when a grenade was thrown into their cellar. Shelling of Bucha, Kyiv region, killed six. More bodies found in Irpin and Hostomel, Kyiv region.

April 6 Over 30 rocket, artillery and mortar attacks on civilian areas in the Kharkiv region.

April 7 200 local residents unaccounted for in Borodianka, Kyiv region after March air strikes. 12-year-old girl was killed in Yahidne, Chernihiv region civilian car fired on.

April 8 Mass grave uncovered in Bucha, Kyiv region. Three residents tortured and killed and bodies burnt in Husarivka, Kharkiv region. Ballistic missile hit Kramatorsk railway station where 4,000 were awaiting evacuation killing sixty-one and injuring more than 160.

April 10 Forced mobilization into “people’s militias” in Mariupol, Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region and Henichesk, Kherson region. Collaborators inform on hiding “fighting age” men.

April 11 Abandoned Russian armored vehicles and bodies of troops discovered in destroyed village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv Region.

April 12 Six murdered civilians found in Brovary District, Kyiv Region. Phosphorous ammunition fired at Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia. Bodies of babies and children found buried in Havrylivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

April 13 100 bodies, most with hands tied found in houses and woods in Sumy region. House blown up to hide bodies of seven murdered civilians in Pravdyne, Kherson. Civilians stopped from evacuating Kherson region. More bodies, including children, found in Kyiv region.

April 14 Civilian evacuation convoy in Borova, Izium district fired on, killing seven and wounding 27.

April 15 Five killed, 15 injured as cluster munitions fired on Mykolayiv city. Rockets hit Mykolaiv, killing two. Grocery store and the railway depot hit in Tavriyske, Kherson region.

April 17 Russian media reported that 808,000 Ukrainians including 153,000 children have been taken to camps in Russia’s Penza Region.

April 18 200 cultural heritage sites including churches, synagogues, museums, monuments, theaters destroyed. Civilian cars fired on in Kreminna, Luhansk region, killing four.

April 20 Russian troops fired on 12 settlements in Donetsk region, many civilians killed and wounded, 30 civilian facilities destroyed.

April 21 Food warehouses in Sieiverodonetsk looted, Rubizhne and Novodruzhesk, Luhansk region shelled.

April 22 Mass graves seen in three areas of Mariupol. Air strikes, rockets, tanks and artillery on 20 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, destroying, hospitals, a school, and a poultry farm.

April 23 A missile strike damaged the Odesa municipal cemetery.

April 25 Derhachi and several villages shelled in Kharkiv region, killing three. Missile attack killed five and wounded 18 in Zhmerynka and Koziatyn, Vinnytsia region.

April 26 Artillery strike on Kharkiv killed three and injured seven. Cruise missiles pass close to Zaporizhzhia, then strike and damage two enterprises and kill one. 17 attacks on Popasna and Rubizhne, Luhanks region.

April 28 Artillery, mortar and tank shells hit six areas of Kharkiv. Missile hits private houses in Zaporizhzhia and a factory in Dniepropetrovsk killing three.

April 29 Two killed, four injured by shelling in Donetsk. Grain and crops looted in Kherson region. 26 bodies found in destroyed buildings in the Kyiv region, 200 people still missing.

MAY 2022

May 1 Uragan cluster munitions fired on Mykolaiv suburbs. Large-scale fires in Kharkiv after missiles hit an automotive chemical manufacturing plant and a warehouse building.

May 2 Zolochiv, Kharkiv region struck killing 22 and injuring 60, six private homes and two educational institutions damaged. Uragans hit Mykolaiv suburbs, private houses damaged.

May 3 Nine civilians killed by air and rocket strikes on Avdiivka, Vuhledar and Ocheretyn, Donetsk region. The bodies of two tortured civilians found in Kalynivka, Kyiv region.

May 4 Rubizhne, Luhansk region fired on St. Elijah's Monastery damaged and head killed.

May 5 400,000 tons of grain, agricultural machinery and private property looted, even toilet bowls, stolen. Ukrainian ports blockaded and mined. Modern grain elevator destroyed in Rubizhne, Luhansk region. Forced deportations and mobilization in Kharkiv region.

May 7 School in Bilohirivka, bombed killing 60. Air strikes on Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, kill unknown numbers. Children killed and injured by shelling in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Farmers in Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia region forcibly evicted.

May 8 Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv Region, liberated – but found to be heavily mined, civilians killed infrastructure destroyed. Missile and air strikes on border villages in Sumy region.

May 10 44 bodies recovered from destroyed building in Izium, Kharkiv Region. Missile attack on Odesa struck shopping mall and warehouse.

May 11 Missile and artillery strikes on residential area in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. A missile attack destroyed the National Literary and Memorial Museum of Hryhorii Skovoroda, Kharkiv region. Nine people were killed by attacks in the Mykolayiv region.

May 12 Family killed by tank firing on car in Kharkiv. Rockets fired at evacuation convoy in Karierne, Kherson region injuring women and children. A missile hit Kharkiv Airport

May 13 Thousands queue for food and scavenge for leftovers in Mariupol. Two killed and 12 injured in rocket attacks on Derhachi, Zolochiv, Saltivka, and Balakliia, Kharkiv Region.

May 14 Cluster munition rockets on Shyrokiv, Dnipropetrovsk region. More than 50 houses and a factory damaged in attacks on Hirske, Popasna, and Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

May 16 Hospital and residential houses hit in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region killing ten. Eight, including a child injured in a landmine explosion in the Mykolaiv region. Three bodies, killed by head shots uncovered in Makarov, Kyiv region – grave was booby-trapped. Body with headshot found in Rakivka, Kyiv region. More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, after 82-day siege - sent to detention centers in Donetsk Taganrog and Voronezh.

May 17 Missile strikes in Bakhmut, Donetsk region kill five and injured four children. Artillery attacks in Kharkiv kill ten and injure nine. Luhansk evacuees fired on by rockets.

May 18 Missile attack in Mykolayiv destroyed private house killing owner. Missile attack in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region struck an apartment building.

May 19 All utilities and cellular network cut off throughout Luhansk region. Airstrike on Bakhmut, Donetsk region, destroyed five-story apartment trapping civilians under rubble.

May 20 Palace of Culture in Lozova, Kharkiv region bombed killing seven. Overnight attacks on Kharkiv region destroyed private houses, a garage, and a veterinary academy. Rockets fired at Kyivsky, Saltivka, and Oleksiyivka in Kharkiv city. Attacks on towns in Luhansk region killed 12 and destroyed more than 60 apartments.

May 21 Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi, Chuhuiv, Lozova, and Bohodukhiv districts struck destroying a market, houses, a garage and infrastructure facilities – many trapped under rubble.

May 22 Strikes wound more than 30 in Saltivka, Lozova, Shevchenkove, Chuhuiv and Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

May 23 Air and missile strikes on Bilopillia, Sumy region destroy around a dozen houses.

May 24 200 bodies found in a collapsed apartment block in Mariupol, Russians refused to recover “Ukrainian bodies.” Authorities from occupied Donetsk dealt with funeral and exhumation services but registered dead as having been killed by Ukrainian armed forces.

May 25 Missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region destroyed private houses. Ukraine starts rebuilding 20 destroyed road bridges and 4,000 buildings in Chernihiv region.

May 26 Humanitarian aid center and six killed in strikes on Lysychansk and Ustynivka, Luhansk region. Sievierodonetsk shelled,11 high-rise buildings and a defense-related factory building destroyed. Attacks on Kharkiv city killed eight and injured seventeen.

May 27 Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Hirske, Komyshuvakha and Zolote, Luhansk region shelled, damaging a police station, 80 civilian houses and killed four. Attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region caused widespread damage.

May 28 Conditions in Mariupol worsen – garbage in streets, residents drink water from contaminated wells. Heavy shelling killed two in Zolochiv, Kharkiv and destroyed shelter in the cinema in Lysychansk. More details on treatment of captured Azov fighters – beatings and electric shocks and injected with drugs making them ill. Women prisoners deprived of hygiene projects and not allowed to wash; some were raped.

May 29 Police found the body of man that had been beaten to death near Makariv, Kyiv region. Looted Ukrainian steel was loaded onto Russia naval vessels in Mariupol.

May 30 Graveyards flooded revealing bodies of murdered civilians in Mariupol which were stacked in a Shchyryi Kum supermarket. 46 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions fired on destroying 85 civilian homes, a specialized boarding school, a cinema, a coke and chemical plant and a motor depot.

May 31 Mass graves seen on satellite images in Staryi Krym, Manhush and Vynohradne, Mariupol estimated to contain 20,000 residents.