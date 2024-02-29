Ukraine’s spy chief, Kyrylo Budanov, called the leak of Ukraine's counteroffensive last year, in which Russia gained access to classified Ukrainian documents “a serious problem.”

“We are taking some action,” Budanov said, CBC News reported Wednesday.

However, the head of the HUR provided no further details on the leak, saying: “I'm not going to say more than the president.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday revealed at a press conference for the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum that the Kremlin had discovered Ukraine's counteroffensive plans.

“Our counteroffensive last fall was on the Kremlin’s table even before the counteroffensive began,” Zelensky said.

The president added that Kyiv has already created its counteroffensive plan for 2024.

“There is a plan. But the fewer people who know the plans of the Ukrainian army, the faster the victory and the unexpected result for the Russians,” Zelensky said.