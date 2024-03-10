The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) overnight successfully defended against Russian missile and drone attacks, shooting down 35 Shahed loitering drones over four hours with only a minor power outage inflicted on Ukraine.

According to Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine the Air Force (UAF), on Telegram overnight attacks were unsuccessful against multiple regions targeted by Russia.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, “Russian troops fired 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts and launched 39 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 9-10 March (Shaheds were launched from Cape Chauda, Russian-occupied Crimea, and the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).”

Out of 39 loitering Shahed drones, 35 were shot down across Ukraine over multiple regions, including Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

Mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare systems were engaged in air defense operations, said the report.

In the South, air defense units thwarted a Russian large-scale drone attack incoming from both the sea and occupied parts of the Kherson region in a defense that lasted over four and a half hours.

One of the loitering drones damaged a power line in the Mykolaiv region causing a minor power outage. Another hit an industrial facility in the Odesa region, igniting a fire in a building, which was quickly put out by local firefighters.

No one was injured in the overnight March 9-10 attacks.

