Kyiv said Saturday it rejected Russian claims of a Ukrainian link to an attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 100 people.

Russia's FSB security service said Saturday it had arrested the gunmen behind the attack while they were trying to flee to Ukraine.

"The versions of Russian special services regarding Ukraine are absolutely untenable and absurd," Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia in almost two decades.

The FSB had said the perpetrators had "tried to escape, travelling by car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border ... the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side."

It did not provide further details.

Some Russian lawmakers, as well as former president Dmitry Medvedev, have also evoked a possible Ukrainian connection, without providing evidence.

AFP
Sasha
Sasha 2 weeks ago
ok, if Medvedev expressed himself then it is 100% certain that Ukraine has nothing to do with it

IS ISIS-K LEADING THE WAY TO DESTROYING PUTRID?
IS ISIS-K LEADING THE WAY TO DESTROYING PUTRID? 2 weeks ago
Maybe it was an ISIS-K attack. Maybe it was pro-Ukrainian Russian revolutionaries claiming to be members of ISIS-K. Doubtful it was an act plotted and supported by Ukraine. It's not the style of an intelligent society to kill innocents unlike Russia.

