Ukrainian troops destroyed a building housing Russian aerial reconnaissance scouts in the Kherson region, as reported by the Special Operations Forces (SSO) on Telegram.

Impressive footage of the operation was released with the caption, “The SSO destroyed the equipment and location of the enemy's aerial reconnaissance scouts in the Kherson region.”

The report detailed that SSO's 73rd Maritime Center located a building housing aerial scouts, an electronic warfare station, Alientech antenna, and ammunition.

“To eliminate enemy personnel and equipment, FPV drone operators and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer were used, surgically destroying all targets,” the report stated.

Approximately five Russian servicemen were estimated to have been lost in the artillery strike.

Earlier, Ukrainian Special Ops successfully destroyed a dozen Russian military vehicles in Zaporizhzhia. Led by an SSO unit, the operation inflicted significant damage on Russian assets using FPV drones.

Destroyed assets included two self-propelled artillery pieces, a 203-mm 2C7 Pion, a 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, an armored personnel carrier, and five automobiles.