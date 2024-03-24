Following Ukraine’s attack on occupied Sevastopol last night that might have struck the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) communications center, locals later reported a fire at an oil depot in occupied Simferopol.

Reports remained scarce at the time of publication, but locals have shared videos on social media of the alleged fire where a thick cloud of black smoke is visible.

Russian officials have not commented on the situation.

“The fire was a consequence of an air attack on Gvardeiskoye, local telegram channels report. They also release an alleged video of the fire. Before this, local residents heard explosions,” said Crimea.Realities, a Telegram channel about Crimea operated by Radio Liberty.

The local channel in Crimea that shared the original video said there were four to five more explosions following the fire, and that it was “very loud from 5 a.m.”

John simiyu
John simiyu Guest 2 weeks ago
Ukraine must be armed and skies shielded/protected from President Putin war criminals.

The Ukrainian army must target, Russian oil refineries, armo factories, Railway lines and cyber infrastructure to weaken the enemy.

Continue to take the war to Moscow and near cities until bears to Russian citizens.

The alternative will be slaughter of Ukraine citizens by Putin criminals.

Mike Hood
Mike Hood Guest 2 weeks ago
@John simiyu,

Mike Hood
Mike Hood Guest 2 weeks ago
@John simiyu,
As much as I'd like to see a bomb dropped on the Kremlin, the primary target has to be the Crimea Bridge.

