While Ukraine was able to shoot down two high-speed ballistic missiles launched at the capital on Monday morning, March 25, debris from the missiles left a massive hole where a children’s gymnastics studio had been. Arriving at Kyiv’s Pechersk district Monday afternoon, Kyiv Post saw the remnants of the studio, which had been part of a 3-floor mixed-use building on Boychuka St.

Children were not in the gymnastics studio when debris from the Russian missile hit the building – the latest attack in Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As Pavlo Petrov from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine told Kyiv Post, no one died but several were injured – among them two women and one 16-year-old. Volodymyr, one of those with minor injuries, was among those who declined to go to the hospital. His friend, Victor, was there to help if needed. The two friends said that they had just arrived at their workplace across the street at the time of the missile attack. Advertisement