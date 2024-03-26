A Russian court on Tuesday remanded an eighth suspect in custody over the attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 139 people, officials said.

Moscow earlier announced it had detained 11 people in connection with the attack, which saw camouflaged gunmen storm into Crocus City Hall, open fire on concert-goers and set the building ablaze.

The court's press service said the latest suspect to be remanded was a man originally from the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan.

Officials said he was ordered to be held in detention until at least May 22, without detailing the exact accusations against him.

Four men charged on Sunday with carrying out the attack are citizens of Tajikistan, also in mainly Muslim Central Asia.

Three more suspects -- reportedly from the same family and including at least one Russian citizen -- were charged on terror-related offences on Monday.

The attack in Moscow, Russia's bloodiest in over two decades, was claimed by the Islamic State group.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged for the first time that "radical Islamists" were behind last week's attack, but suggested they were linked to Ukraine somehow.

Ukraine has described accusations it was involved as absurd.

AFP
