“A Buk missile system belonging to the enemy was neutralized in the Zaporizhzhia direction,” reads the released video’s caption.

Ukrainian servicemen have reportedly destroyed a Russian Buk missile system using American HIMARS , according to a report from the Special Operations Forces ( SSO ) via Telegram.

The Russian missile complex was identified by operators from the 3rd separate regiment of the SSO during reconnaissance operations.

Coordinates were transmitted by Special Ops operators to an artillery unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for a precise HIMARS strike.

“The BUK missile system was successfully destroyed due to the strike,” the SSO reported.

Kyiv Post analysts were unable to independently verify the location and timing of the video. Moreover, it is challenging to definitively determine from the footage alone that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the destruction of the Buk, as the explosions and thick smoke plumes were directly captured on camera.

Advertisement

The Buk is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems developed by the Soviet Union and Russia.

Designed to counter cruise missiles, smart bombs, fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles, a standard Buk battalion typically consists of a command vehicle, target acquisition radar (TAR) vehicle, six transporter erector launchers and radar (TELAR) vehicles, and three transporter erector launcher (TEL) vehicles.

Other Topics of Interest We Also Purchase Satellite Imagery from Commercial Sources – Ukraine’s Spy Chief The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence comments echoed earlier reports that Moscow was using commercial satellite imagery to coordinate its strikes on Ukraine.

Each Buk missile battery contains two TELARs (with four missiles each) and one TEL vehicle, usually carrying six missiles for a total of 14 missiles.

The Buk system became widely known after being used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the death of the 298 passengers and staff abord the plane. Evidence, including missile fragments and remnants of serial numbers, pointed to the use of a Buk missile in the attack.

In a separate incident on Aug. 7, 2014, pro-Russian separatist forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mikoyan MiG-29 with a Buk surface-to-air missile near the town of Yenakievo. The pilot was able to eject safely.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Soviet-era Buk and S-300 missile systems have demonstrated effectiveness at medium and long ranges, prompting Russian jets to fly at lower altitudes and within the range of MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems) and short-range missile systems.

In a move towards modernization, Ukraine is reportedly adapting some of its Buk missile systems/launchers to accommodate Sea Sparrow missiles.