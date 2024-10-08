Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a Russian 203mm 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery gun using the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The Luhansk Operative-Tactical Group of the Armed Forces of Ukrainian (AFU) released the a video of the strike. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and location of the footage.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group on Telegram, Ukrainian fighters hit the Russian Pion with a precise artillery strike near Lysychansk.

“At the time of the attack, ammunition was being unloaded from the Kamaz truck,” the report read.

The drone footage initially shows the Russian artillery gun before Ukrainian forces launch their strike. A massive explosion follows, with thick clouds of smoke rising after the hit.

Advertisement

The Pion self-propelled gun was originally designed to destroy critical enemy targets using nuclear ammunition from a distance of up to 47 km.

Development on the Pion began on July 8, 1970, with testing completed by 1973. However, initial tests showed the gun’s firing range fell short of expectations. This issue was eventually resolved by modifying the powder charges.

In 1975, the Pion was officially adopted by the Soviet Army, and by 1977, it was equipped to fire nuclear ammunition.

The Pion primarily uses OF43 high-explosive and rocket-assisted projectiles. The high-explosive fragmentation rounds weigh 110 kg, containing nearly 18 kg of explosives. These 203mm shells can be fired up to 37.5 km, although the performance largely depends on the quality of the powder charges.

International Legion: What Motivates Ukraine’s Foreign Fighters
Other Topics of Interest

International Legion: What Motivates Ukraine’s Foreign Fighters

“Summertime in Ukraine,” a new documentary film about international soldiers in Ukraine, looks at what brought them here and why they fight. Kyiv Post spoke with the filmmakers.

Additionally, rocket-assisted projectiles, with about 14 kg of explosives, can reach up to 47.5 km – Pion’s maximum range.

To destroy heavily fortified targets, the Pion can fire concrete-piercing projectiles, which strike targets at speeds exceeding Mach 2.

Advertisement

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Human Safari: Drone Warfare in Kherson Drones
ANALYSIS: Human Safari: Drone Warfare in Kherson
By Zarina Zabrisky
3h ago
Setting the Record Straight: Nestlé’s Regional CEO on Supporting Ukraine While ‘Stranded’ in Russia War in Ukraine
Setting the Record Straight: Nestlé’s Regional CEO on Supporting Ukraine While ‘Stranded’ in Russia
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
International Legion: What Motivates Ukraine’s Foreign Fighters War in Ukraine
International Legion: What Motivates Ukraine’s Foreign Fighters
By Pete Shmigel
10h ago
Donations for Ukraine’s Army Drive Bank Services and Entertainment: Here’s How Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donations for Ukraine’s Army Drive Bank Services and Entertainment: Here’s How
By Olena Hrazhdan
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous UK Sanctions Russian Army Commander over Ukraine Chemical Weapons Claims
Next » Moscow Prefers Trump, Tehran Prefers Harris – US Intelligence