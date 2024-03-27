The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, currently shelters over 400,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to reports disclosed by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Our data indicates that there are more than 400,000 Ukrainian citizens with IDP status residing in Kyiv,” Lubinets said, speaking at a gathering of the IDP Council at the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration.

Despite the substantial number of IDPs, Lubinets lamented the absence of support programs tailored to this demographic in Kyiv, stressing the urgency for their development.

“Having traversed numerous regions of Ukraine, it’s common to find regional support programs with allocated financial resources. However, this is not the case in Kyiv. This absence surprises me,” Lubinets said.

The total count of IDPs across Ukraine stands at 4.9 million, with 2.6 million currently receiving financial assistance. Lubinets expressed concern over recent developments, noting that over 1 million individuals are projected to cease receiving aid as of March 1.

“Since March 1, unfortunately, we see that a large number, according to our estimates, more than 1 million people, will stop receiving such assistance. We understand that we do not have enough funds to cover all costs,” Lubinets said.

“We support the government’s actions to verify individuals provided with financial assistance. At the same time, we will be categorically against seeing that the most vulnerable categories of Ukrainian citizens with the status of IDPs do not receive such assistance,” he added.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than Hr.156 million ($4.0 million) in compensation for the free accommodation of internally displaced persons.