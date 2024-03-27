In a strong display of solidarity, 39 Nobel laureates have penned an open letter denouncing Vladimir Putin's regime and urging global leaders to intensify support for Ukraine amid its steadfast resistance against the Russian invasion.

The distinguished signatories, comprising scientists, economists, and writers, have unequivocally called upon world leaders to bolster their backing for Ukraine's defense efforts, advocate for the release of political prisoners detained in Russia, and refuse recognition of Putin as a legitimately elected president.

The appeal was published by the "T-invariant" media outlet.

You can read the full text below:

Two years ago, Vladimir Putin unleashed an unprovoked full-scale aggression against Ukraine, which led to deaths and destruction unprecedented since the Second World War.

Advertisement

This war is accompanied by an increasing brutal suppression of political life and freedom of speech in Russia itself. Recently, the world was shocked by the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's main political opponent.

Before he was thrown into prison, tortured and eventually killed, Navalny survived an organized poisoning attempt by the Putin regime using chemical weapons. Despite this terrible assassination attempt, he returned to Russia, showing unprecedented courage and patriotism.

The war in Ukraine and the murder of Alexei Navalny concern not only Russia and Ukraine. The Putin regime has shown that it poses a direct and clear threat to all of humanity. Since coming to power in 2000, Putin has systematically destroyed post-Soviet democratic institutions and fueled conflicts in the countries of the former USSR.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Sets Fire to Missile Ship in Russia’s Kaliningrad, Intel Source Says A source in Ukrainian intelligence said that the Russian ship Serpukhov was set ablaze in a Ukrainian intelligence (HUR) special operation and that the ship's repairs will be lengthy.

The full—scale aggression against Ukraine and the murder of Alexei Navalny is a transfer of the threat to a new level, since the Putin regime no longer sees any restrictions when it violates human rights and international norms.

The horrors of the world wars of the twentieth century remind us that humanity is able to avoid self-destruction only if the principles of democracy and international human rights law are respected. The Putin regime cynically trampled on them. The tragedies of totalitarianism call for respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual.

Advertisement

Putin openly mocks them. He has turned Russia into an extremely militarized police state with the largest nuclear arsenal, posing a threat to the very existence of the world. Alexei Navalny and other leaders of the Russian opposition constantly reminded of this threat, following their great predecessor, academician Andrei Sakharov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975.

We, scientists from all over the world, call on political leaders to stand up for peace, progress and human rights with all our might. As members of the international scientific community, we are deeply concerned that scientific progress is being threatened by dictators who suppress intellectual freedom, especially when global cooperation is so important against the backdrop of pandemics, climate change and the existential threat of weapons of mass destruction.

We call on world leaders and all people of good will to abandon any illusions about Mr. Putin and his criminal regime. History teaches us that appeasing the aggressor leads to further crimes against humanity. No temporary benefits can justify this. We strongly oppose a repeat of Munich 1938!

Advertisement

We call on world leaders:

Significantly increase assistance to Ukraine. In this war, Ukraine must win, and not just "not lose." Timely assistance to Ukrainians will reduce the loss of human lives and help drive the aggressor from their land. Putin's failures in the course of military aggression will be perceived as a moral victory by millions of Russians, strengthen their hopes for a democratic future and mobilize the anti-war movement.

To support human rights and the democratic opposition in Russia. The international community must unite to protect political prisoners who are being tortured in Russia. The lives of opposition leaders Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin, Lilia Chanysheva and many others are in mortal danger.

To strengthen support for Russian citizens who are threatened with repression because of their democratic and anti-war political beliefs and who need asylum.

To support Russian democratic anti-Putin organizations, including independent Russian media, whose role in regime change is critical.

Delegitimize Putin's illegal retention of power in Russia. Despite the lies of propaganda, Putin's regime is desperately seeking recognition from the international community. The refusal of world leaders to recognize Putin as re-elected president will be a powerful signal to the world that he can no longer be considered a "partner."

We call on all people of good will and public organizations to use all available resources to actively influence political leaders to resist Russian aggression and come out in support of Ukraine. In memory of Alexei Navalny, who gave his life for this, we emphasize the importance of promoting democracy and the rule of law so that Russia becomes part of the community of democracies. By working together, we can help achieve peace in Europe and prevent a global catastrophe.

The letter was signed by: