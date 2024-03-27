In a strong display of solidarity, 39 Nobel laureates have penned an open letter denouncing Vladimir Putin's regime and urging global leaders to intensify support for Ukraine amid its steadfast resistance against the Russian invasion.
The distinguished signatories, comprising scientists, economists, and writers, have unequivocally called upon world leaders to bolster their backing for Ukraine's defense efforts, advocate for the release of political prisoners detained in Russia, and refuse recognition of Putin as a legitimately elected president.
The appeal was published by the "T-invariant" media outlet.
You can read the full text below:
Two years ago, Vladimir Putin unleashed an unprovoked full-scale aggression against Ukraine, which led to deaths and destruction unprecedented since the Second World War.
This war is accompanied by an increasing brutal suppression of political life and freedom of speech in Russia itself. Recently, the world was shocked by the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's main political opponent.
Before he was thrown into prison, tortured and eventually killed, Navalny survived an organized poisoning attempt by the Putin regime using chemical weapons. Despite this terrible assassination attempt, he returned to Russia, showing unprecedented courage and patriotism.
The war in Ukraine and the murder of Alexei Navalny concern not only Russia and Ukraine. The Putin regime has shown that it poses a direct and clear threat to all of humanity. Since coming to power in 2000, Putin has systematically destroyed post-Soviet democratic institutions and fueled conflicts in the countries of the former USSR.
Ukraine Sets Fire to Missile Ship in Russia’s Kaliningrad, Intel Source Says
The full—scale aggression against Ukraine and the murder of Alexei Navalny is a transfer of the threat to a new level, since the Putin regime no longer sees any restrictions when it violates human rights and international norms.
The horrors of the world wars of the twentieth century remind us that humanity is able to avoid self-destruction only if the principles of democracy and international human rights law are respected. The Putin regime cynically trampled on them. The tragedies of totalitarianism call for respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual.
Putin openly mocks them. He has turned Russia into an extremely militarized police state with the largest nuclear arsenal, posing a threat to the very existence of the world. Alexei Navalny and other leaders of the Russian opposition constantly reminded of this threat, following their great predecessor, academician Andrei Sakharov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975.
We, scientists from all over the world, call on political leaders to stand up for peace, progress and human rights with all our might. As members of the international scientific community, we are deeply concerned that scientific progress is being threatened by dictators who suppress intellectual freedom, especially when global cooperation is so important against the backdrop of pandemics, climate change and the existential threat of weapons of mass destruction.
We call on world leaders and all people of good will to abandon any illusions about Mr. Putin and his criminal regime. History teaches us that appeasing the aggressor leads to further crimes against humanity. No temporary benefits can justify this. We strongly oppose a repeat of Munich 1938!
We call on world leaders:
- Significantly increase assistance to Ukraine. In this war, Ukraine must win, and not just "not lose." Timely assistance to Ukrainians will reduce the loss of human lives and help drive the aggressor from their land. Putin's failures in the course of military aggression will be perceived as a moral victory by millions of Russians, strengthen their hopes for a democratic future and mobilize the anti-war movement.
- To support human rights and the democratic opposition in Russia. The international community must unite to protect political prisoners who are being tortured in Russia. The lives of opposition leaders Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin, Lilia Chanysheva and many others are in mortal danger.
- To strengthen support for Russian citizens who are threatened with repression because of their democratic and anti-war political beliefs and who need asylum.
- To support Russian democratic anti-Putin organizations, including independent Russian media, whose role in regime change is critical.
- Delegitimize Putin's illegal retention of power in Russia. Despite the lies of propaganda, Putin's regime is desperately seeking recognition from the international community. The refusal of world leaders to recognize Putin as re-elected president will be a powerful signal to the world that he can no longer be considered a "partner."
- We call on all people of good will and public organizations to use all available resources to actively influence political leaders to resist Russian aggression and come out in support of Ukraine. In memory of Alexei Navalny, who gave his life for this, we emphasize the importance of promoting democracy and the rule of law so that Russia becomes part of the community of democracies. By working together, we can help achieve peace in Europe and prevent a global catastrophe.
The letter was signed by:
- Svetlana Alexievich, 2015 Nobel Laureate in Literature
- Harvey J. Alter, 2020 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Francoise Barre-Sinoussi, 2008 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Thomas R. Cech, 1989 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
- Elias James Corey, 1990 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
- Shirin Ebadi, 2003 Laureate of Nobel Peace Prize
- Sheldon Lee Glashow, 1979 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- Carol W. Greider, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Roald Hoffmann, 1981 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
- Louis J. Ignarro, 1998 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Elfriede Jelinek, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Literature
- Takaaki Kajita, 2015 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- Roger D Kornberg, 2006 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
- Ferenc Krausz, 2023 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- Brian K. Kobilka, 2012 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
- Roderick MacKinnon, 2003 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
- Barry J. Marshall, 2005 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- John C. Mather, 2006 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- Michel Mayor, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- May-Britt Moser, 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Edvard Ingjald Moser, 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Herta Müller, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Literature
- Paul Nurse, 2001 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- James Peebles, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- William D. Phillips, 1997 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- H. David Politzer, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- Charles M. Rice, 2020 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Sir Richard J. Roberts, 1993 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Bert Sakmann, 1991 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Randy W. Schekman, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Gregg L. Semenza, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Vernon L Smith, 2002 Nobel Laureate in Economics
- Wole Soyinka, 1986 Nobel Laureate in Literature
- Gerardus ‘t Hooft, 1999 Nobel Laureate in Physics
- Jack W. Szostak, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Drew Weissman, 2023 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Eric F. Wieschaus, 1995 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine
- Jody Williams, 1997 Laureate of Nobel Peace Prize
- Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, 2022 Laureate of Nobel Peace Prize
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Munich 1938!??? Munich 1938 happened already at Munich 2008 with that warspeech of vladolf putler about geopolitical mishap of the break down of the soviet union
The worlds' greatest minds, courts, institutes, national leaders and citizens in mass, call out russia's criminal leader for the crimes he leads his nation to commit.
Putler is incapable of changing course. He is purpose designed to sow only evil.
Most 'elected' officials in russia seem unwilling or incapable of changing that nations course.
Can its military leadership; those below putins poor performing crony appointees, stop the war? Perhaps a coup such as Wagner appeared capable of pulling off, had Phigozhin not lost nerve (not that his success would have made for a better russia)
Can the kleptocrats or bureaucrats in this nation change its course? Can they raise the necessary civilian riot to dispose a despot regime?
The further down the 'food chain' the decision is finally to stop its crimes in Ukraine, the further the probably total chaotic collapse of russia.
Can the next generation of russians following that ever recover? Interesting times ahead in russia for sure.
One thing that is known, is that Ukraine will not be abandoned by its allies, and it will prevail to victory over russia's criminal regime.
@John, sad to say but you might be smarter than these fuckwits.