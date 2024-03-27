The US Department of State said it “[does] not encourage or support Ukraine taking strikes outside its own territory” in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 26.
The official statement followed a Financial Times (FT) article on March 22 that alleged the Biden administration to have relayed wishes to Ukraine’s intelligence units to halt their drone strikes on oil refineries in fear of rising crude prices and retaliatory actions that might affect the upcoming US presidential election.
The article cited comments from unnamed officials, whose identity Kyiv Post was unable to verify.
Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, reiterated Washington’s official position during yesterday’s press briefing and said he wouldn’t comment on “specific conversations” following a reporter’s question on the FT article.
Miller also added that it’s a “longtime policy” that Kyiv is aware of.
“I’m not going to speak to specific conversations, but this has been our longtime policy that we have made clear to the Ukrainian Government, so it’s not something that they would – of which they would be unaware,” said Miller.
The US has long maintained the stance that its weapons not be used to strike within Russian territories in fear of escalation, though it also said that it is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself.
However, the recent oil refinery strikes were carried out by domestically produced drones in Ukraine, which presumably falls outside of the discussion.
Bridge Collapses in Russia’s Smolensk Region, 1 Reported Dead
Miller’s refusal to elaborate on the FT report and deny the claims also further fuels the speculation that the Biden administration did in fact ask Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (7)
those clowns presented themselves as the only alternative to the orange one....and failed.
Remember, the last Ukraine aid act passed by the US Congress was Supplemental 4 on Dec 29, 2022, for $47.27 billion USD, and bringing the total for 2022 to about $113 billion USD.
Let that sink in: over the 10 months from March 15, 2022 to Dec 29, 2022, the US Congress passed 4 Acts totalling $113 billion USD worth of assistance to Ukraine (spent both in Ukraine and in the US); in the 15 months since then, the US Congress has passed NOTHING. The US Congress has now let more than half of the 25 months of this war slip by without seeing fit to approve ANY assistance to this beleaguered democracy which is desperately fighting off a genocidal imperial conquest by its autocratic neighbour. This, despite all the fine talk of the US helping Ukraine to prevail for 'as long as it takes'.
Dear USA, your reputation as a supporter of democracy and the rule of law around the world, and therefore as an ally worth supporting by like-minded countries around the world, is in serious danger of being shredded beyond redemption. Please enact significant aid to Ukraine NOW, before your position is lost beyond recall.
Ucrania tiene el legítimo derecho de atacar a Rusia , especialmente en Moscú , tal como ellos han atacado Kiev .
If Trump doesn't support UKRAINE, I DON'T SUPPORT TRUMP
These are obviously side statements, in reality Ukraine can and must attack logistics directly in Russia! otherwise it's a joke, between Ukraine and Russia it's war, all on Ukrainian territory!
@Sasha, the US is acting as if they sincerely believe that the only country which should be forced to suffer harm from this cruel Russian invasion is that aggressor's victim: Ukraine. Every act they have taken and every statement they have uttered is perfectly consistent with such an imperative. I have yet to see a clear statement from the US of support for, or any action clearly designed to inflict, any harm to be inflicted upon the aggressor, Russia. It is sickening to see.
Ukraine may have seen the last ever US aid for all they know.
If I were them I'd bomb the crap out of Moscow with whatever they have left in stock.
The US gives aid, then uses it to sell Ukraine weapons made in America - then tells them how they may use their purchase, it's a bit cheeky really. If Ukraine buys something they can do whatever the hell they want with it.
US aid has too many conditions and rules which are helping Russia by making Ukraine fight fair when Russia doesn't.
So it will be better if Ukraine drones drop rotten fruit on russia. A big F you Biden. Shows you how sick US politics is, to get brownie points for his election campaign. Same with Trump playing Jesus for votes. And the US population is falling for these two entertainers. But then they all stuck in front of the screen that pumps out a different propoganda day and night non stop. Talking off cotton brains.
@Jack Griffen, Hey platypus, a while ago you were singing the praises of Trump the Saviour.
It’s a bit rich for the US to provide guidance for the war effort and at the same time refuse to send arms, which is clearly in its national interest.
@Imokru2, its the new improved Jack 😁
@Jack Griffen 2.1, JACK ! You are new and improved sir!! We fight together for the UKRAINE !!!!!
@DB, 🇺🇦💪