Canada's emergency visa program for Ukrainians seeking refuge from the ongoing war will not be extended, reports The Globe & Mail, citing Immigration Minister Mark Miller.

Minister Miller stated his decision not to prolong the emergency visa program beyond the current deadline, which requires prospective applicants to arrive in Canada by the end of the month, as outlined in the article.

The report indicates that there is no active consideration for the continuation of the program at present.

However, Miller underscored Canada's commitment to maintaining flexibility in addressing the migration challenges arising from the war in Ukraine.

He highlighted the necessity for operational flexibility to respond effectively to any evolving developments in the region.

In March 2022, Canada launched the Canadian-Ukrainian Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), facilitating the arrival of nearly 250,000 Ukrainians in the country thus far.

The program offers urgent multi-annual work and residence permits, along with financial assistance and free temporary accommodation to those fleeing the war-torn region.

While new applications for CUAET are no longer being accepted, visa holders obtained under the program must ensure their arrival in Canada by the end of March to gain entry into the country.