Canada's emergency visa program for Ukrainians seeking refuge from the ongoing war will not be extended, reports The Globe & Mail, citing Immigration Minister Mark Miller.

Minister Miller stated his decision not to prolong the emergency visa program beyond the current deadline, which requires prospective applicants to arrive in Canada by the end of the month, as outlined in the article.

The report indicates that there is no active consideration for the continuation of the program at present.

However, Miller underscored Canada's commitment to maintaining flexibility in addressing the migration challenges arising from the war in Ukraine.

He highlighted the necessity for operational flexibility to respond effectively to any evolving developments in the region.

In March 2022, Canada launched the Canadian-Ukrainian Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), facilitating the arrival of nearly 250,000 Ukrainians in the country thus far.

Advertisement

The program offers urgent multi-annual work and residence permits, along with financial assistance and free temporary accommodation to those fleeing the war-torn region.

While new applications for CUAET are no longer being accepted, visa holders obtained under the program must ensure their arrival in Canada by the end of March to gain entry into the country.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
25 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
29 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Thomas
Thomas Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Troll John, go ahead and tell us how great Canada is.

Reply
Bob Boomehauer
Bob Boomehauer Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Thomas, Canada is great. What shithole country do you hail from, moron.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Justin
Justin Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

If you are black, Muslim or Palestinian terrorist, Canada gladly accept you.

Reply
Bob Boomhauer
Bob Boomhauer Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Justin, Posting the same thing under two different names? Loser trolls like you are pathetic. Fkn clown.

Reply
Justin
Justin Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Bob Boomhauer, do not lecture me you piece of shit. FU

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ron
ron Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

but if you're black, gay or mexican.. just arrive, and Trudeau will personally give you a back massage

Reply
Bob Boomhauer
Bob Boomhauer Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@ron, Assholes like you are why we can't have nice things. Fkn clown.

Reply
Ron
Ron Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Bob Boomhauer, enjoy your back massage from trudeau any time you like.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Kyiv Military Chief Warns of Russian Sabotage Threat Within City Limits
Next » Poland, Ukraine Hold Talks on Farm Imports Dispute