The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), Serhiy Popko, has raised concerns about the threat of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups (DRG) attempting to infiltrate the city, as revealed by the KMVA via Telegram.

A meeting of the City Defense Council was convened in response to recent statements by Russian leaders, signaling an intention to escalate missile attacks targeting civilian objects and residents of Ukraine and Kyiv in particular.

“This is evidenced by recent missile strikes employing weapons with the shortest arrival time,” said Popko.

He further warned of potential attempts by enemy sabotage and intelligence groups, as well as the involvement of agents from Russian special services and other hostile elements, to disrupt the stability of the capital.

In light of these threats, the Kyiv Defense Council has issued several directives:

All city power and military structures are instructed to heighten vigilance in areas of public gatherings, ensuring the safety and order of Kyiv residents.

Protective civil defense structures are mandated to maintain accessible shelters and readiness of "points of invincibility" for immediate use.

Enhanced monitoring of social media platforms will be conducted to detect and counter the spread of disinformation and provocations aimed at destabilizing the city.

“I urge the people of Kyiv to remain calm and avoid panic. We are implementing preventive measures to ensure the safety and protection of Kyiv and its residents,” Popko said.

Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups have previously attempted breaches of Ukraine's borders, particularly from the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions of Russia, targeting areas such as Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the Kyiv region.

“Frankly speaking, enemy DRGs try to enter the Kyiv region from time to time,” Col. Vladyslav Seleznyov, former head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff press service, told Kyiv Post.

The Sumy region, bordering Russia in Ukraine’s Northeast, has been a focal point for DRG activities aimed at tying up Kyiv’s reserve forces, limiting their deployment in counteroffensives further south.

Meanwhile, DRG activities in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have been relatively subdued.

Recent attacks on Kyiv have intensified, with a massive missile strike on March 21 destroying the Shevchenkivsky, Svyatoshynsky, and Podilsky districts, injuring 13 people.

Another attack on March 25 targeted the city with ballistic missiles, resulting in explosions and damage in the Pechersky district. Fragments of downed rockets impacted three districts, causing injuries and property damage.

Experts suggest that the Russian troops may have utilized Zircon hypersonic missiles during the attack.

This heightened threat environment underscores the critical need for Kyiv to remain vigilant and prepared against potential incursions and attacks.