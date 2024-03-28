Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X that he had begun a two-day working visit to New Delhi on Thursday in response to an invitation from his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important, and we will be reinvigorating ties. Building on the dialogue between President Zelensky and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula,” Kuleba said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, top diplomats of both countries will discuss preparations for the first Global Peace Summit planned to be held in Switzerland, the development of Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, trade, and international cooperation.

Kuleba and Jaishankar will also attend a meeting of the Ukrainian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation.

Kuleba will also meet representatives of non-governmental organizations, analytical centers, as well as Indian journalists.

Earlier he said that he would be arguing for Indian support to counter Russian aggression during this, his first official visit to India.