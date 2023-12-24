Latest
Russia
Jan. 18, 08:28
The government said that "the Russian-linked hacker group 'NoName' claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Zelensky's attendance at the WEF annual meeting" in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 23:51
“If this continues, Ukraine’s statehood could be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow”
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 11:32
Other key speakers on Tuesday will be von der Leyen and NATO head Jens Stoltenberg. Von der Leyen will also hold private talks with Zelensky.
Ukraine
Jan. 15, 22:47
Zelensky said that the Swiss peace summit: “must be exceptionally just, and the restoration of the force of international law must be truly complete.”
Zelensky
Jan. 15, 22:13
Zelensky also welcomed Switzerland's participation in creating a fair tribunal for war criminals.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 08:06
He is due to "meet the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum" in Davos, said a statement from the presidency.
Zelensky
Jan. 12, 21:23
This meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, will focus on deliberating the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Europe
Jan. 9, 16:06
Ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, President Zelensky will pay a two-day visit to Switzerland according to the Tages-Anzeiger German-language news site.
Drones
Dec. 24, 2023
Researchers into a Russian drone manufacturer’s sanctions busting welcomed new US attempts to intercede but feel they could and must go further.