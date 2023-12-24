Latest

Swiss Govt Websites Hit by Pro-Russia Hackers After Zelensky Visit
Russia
Jan. 18, 08:28
Swiss Govt Websites Hit by Pro-Russia Hackers After Zelensky Visit
The government said that "the Russian-linked hacker group 'NoName' claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Zelensky's attendance at the WEF annual meeting" in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
By AFP
Putin Says Ukraine’s Fate In Moscow’s Hands, Calls Belgorod Shelling ‘Barbaric’
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 23:51
Putin Says Ukraine’s Fate In Moscow’s Hands, Calls Belgorod Shelling ‘Barbaric’
“If this continues, Ukraine’s statehood could be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow”
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky, Chinese Premier Li Share Davos Spotlight
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 11:32
Zelensky, Chinese Premier Li Share Davos Spotlight
Other key speakers on Tuesday will be von der Leyen and NATO head Jens Stoltenberg. Von der Leyen will also hold private talks with Zelensky.
By AFP
Swiss Accept Zelensky's Request to Stage Ukraine Peace Summit
Ukraine
Jan. 15, 22:47
Swiss Accept Zelensky's Request to Stage Ukraine Peace Summit
Zelensky said that the Swiss peace summit: “must be exceptionally just, and the restoration of the force of international law must be truly complete.”
By AFP
Russian Missile Parts Coming from ‘Shady Ties’ in Other Countries Zelensky Says in Bern
Zelensky
Jan. 15, 22:13
Russian Missile Parts Coming from ‘Shady Ties’ in Other Countries Zelensky Says in Bern
Zelensky also welcomed Switzerland's participation in creating a fair tribunal for war criminals.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Headed to Switzerland to Shore up International Support
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 08:06
Zelensky Headed to Switzerland to Shore up International Support
He is due to "meet the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum" in Davos, said a statement from the presidency.
By AFP
Over 80 Delegations to Discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula in Davos Meeting
Zelensky
Jan. 12, 21:23
Over 80 Delegations to Discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula in Davos Meeting
This meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, will focus on deliberating the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
By Kyiv Post
Switzerland Prepares for President Zelensky's Visits to Bern and Davos
Europe
Jan. 9, 16:06
Switzerland Prepares for President Zelensky's Visits to Bern and Davos
Ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, President Zelensky will pay a two-day visit to Switzerland according to the Tages-Anzeiger German-language news site.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
West Makes (Limited) Progress in Stopping Illicit Electronics Transfers to Russia
Drones
Dec. 24, 2023
West Makes (Limited) Progress in Stopping Illicit Electronics Transfers to Russia
Researchers into a Russian drone manufacturer’s sanctions busting welcomed new US attempts to intercede but feel they could and must go further.
By Michael Lipin