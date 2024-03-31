  • Recent imagery analysis has identified four barges positioned at the entrance to the Black Sea Fleet facility of Novorossiysk Sea Port. This is an effort to enhance the defences of the port against ottocks from Ukrainian Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).
  • Due to an increased risk of Ukrainian strikes in their traditional homeport of Sevastopol, Novorosslysk port now serves a crucial role in sheltering the Black Sea Fleet's most valuable assets.
  • The former Commander of the Block Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov was replaced following Ukrainion successes in the use of USs against Russian targets both at sea and in port. His replacement, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, has likely sought to improve the survival chances of Russian vessels by adopting further preventative and defensive measures, including narrowing the entrance gap to port facilities.
