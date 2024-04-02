Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has openly stated that while his country isn't seeking any conflict, it's actively preparing for war. Lukashenko made the remarks during a visit to Grodno, as reported by the state agency Belta.

"Don't believe anyone that we want to fight. We are preparing for war, and I am talking about this frankly. If you want peace, prepare for war," Lukashenko said.

He also revealed that Belarus is training military units and supplying weaponry and equipment to its armed forces.

"If someone whines from there [from unfriendly countries] and criticizes us, know that we are doing the right thing. If they start praising us there, it's a disaster," he said.

Despite these statements, Lukashenko insisted that Belarus poses no threat to any nation.

"We do not need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land. God grant us to process this one."

Lukashenko himself stated in February of 2023 that Belarusian authorities are ready to offer their territory for a potential new offensive by Russian troops into Ukraine and warned of readiness to engage in conflict if Belarus faces aggression from Ukraine.

In 2023, Russia and Belarus agreed to place Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, with Putin clarifying that this move wouldn't breach the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Lukashenko had previously described the tactical nuclear missiles provided by Vladimir Putin as “national” or “own assets”, emphasizing that they would contribute to self-government and freedom for Belarus.

“And don't say that ‘we will only keep it. It's not our weapon.’ These are our weapons that will contribute to sovereignty and independence,” Lukashenko said.

He also disclosed plans for the restoration of sites for missiles with nuclear warheads, asserting that Belarus could potentially receive strategic nuclear weapons if needed.

“We will stop at nothing, defending our countries, our peoples,” Lukashenko had said back in March 2023.

The nuclear weapons Russia sent are tactical weapons intended for battlefield use and have relatively short ranges and comparatively low yields.

It is not clear how many weapons have been stationed in Belarus and it’s not immediately clear whether Minsk’s new doctrine will include the use of the Russian weapons.