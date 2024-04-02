Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has openly stated that while his country isn't seeking any conflict, it's actively preparing for war. Lukashenko made the remarks during a visit to Grodno, as reported by the state agency Belta.
"Don't believe anyone that we want to fight. We are preparing for war, and I am talking about this frankly. If you want peace, prepare for war," Lukashenko said.
He also revealed that Belarus is training military units and supplying weaponry and equipment to its armed forces.
"If someone whines from there [from unfriendly countries] and criticizes us, know that we are doing the right thing. If they start praising us there, it's a disaster," he said.
Despite these statements, Lukashenko insisted that Belarus poses no threat to any nation.
"We do not need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land. God grant us to process this one."
Lukashenko himself stated in February of 2023 that Belarusian authorities are ready to offer their territory for a potential new offensive by Russian troops into Ukraine and warned of readiness to engage in conflict if Belarus faces aggression from Ukraine.
In 2023, Russia and Belarus agreed to place Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, with Putin clarifying that this move wouldn't breach the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
Lukashenko had previously described the tactical nuclear missiles provided by Vladimir Putin as “national” or “own assets”, emphasizing that they would contribute to self-government and freedom for Belarus.
Ukraine Sets Fire to Missile Ship in Russia’s Kaliningrad, Intel Source Says
“And don't say that ‘we will only keep it. It's not our weapon.’ These are our weapons that will contribute to sovereignty and independence,” Lukashenko said.
He also disclosed plans for the restoration of sites for missiles with nuclear warheads, asserting that Belarus could potentially receive strategic nuclear weapons if needed.
“We will stop at nothing, defending our countries, our peoples,” Lukashenko had said back in March 2023.
The nuclear weapons Russia sent are tactical weapons intended for battlefield use and have relatively short ranges and comparatively low yields.
It is not clear how many weapons have been stationed in Belarus and it’s not immediately clear whether Minsk’s new doctrine will include the use of the Russian weapons.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (5)
Have loved Lukashenko ever since he told WHO to F- off for bribing him shut down and vaccinate his country
@Sam in Kiev, So you're a fascist loving moron. And you're not from Kyiv you lying pos.
@Bob Boomhauer, and you are a piece of shit cock sucker. Go fuck yourself.
Nothing to worry about, "Lucky" will hold a PR conference and proudly display a map of his country's troop deployments.
I wonder if the Kremlin has approved this type of talk? After saying that the terrorists first tried to escape to Belarus he needs to watch what he says ! He should Beware windows!
Lukeshenko is ramping up arming his country, the majority of whose electorate had last voted to overthrow his government and pursue EU alliances. He interestingly states the nuclear missiles recently provided by russia are Belarus's own, and will contribute to its self-government and freedom. That makes one think Belarus can launch these without russian oversight.
If Ukraine still had its nuclear missiles it would probably not have been attacked by Russia, whose intent was alway to erase its existence (the only legal grounds for launching one's nukes).
Belarus is the only remaining post-Soviet country with no political or economic reform over the last 30 years. Their people wanted change and to progress to true democracy where their voices matter and the government serves them instead of kleptocrats. In 2020 the majority (apparently 60-70%) voted for new leadership, but with putin's help lukeshenko falsely retained leadership. Opposition was violently suppressed with over 1000 cases of torture logged by its own HRC and further substantiated by the UNHRC. Now lukeshenko further arms a nation that does not like him.....that could quickly work against him. How could russia then attack when Belarus now has its own nukes?
Interestingly lukeshenko again inadvertently insults putin in his quote: "We do not need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land."
as the henchman from vladolf putler, luciashenkana is willing to false flag day in day out, so be prepared