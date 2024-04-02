“Our agents are vigilantly monitoring the Kerch Bridge area,” read the caption accompanying the photos and footage released by the partisans.

A source within the partisan movement, speaking exclusively to Kyiv Post, mentioned that “the Russians are concentrating a significant amount of their air defense in Crimea and on the border areas, stripping cover from Russian regions.”

During their surveillance, the guerrillas observed Russia utilizing civilian vessels for military cargo transport.

“We’ve also noticed a decrease in the movement of Russian Navy warships,” the partisans said.

Agents of Atesh also documented the transfer of air defense equipment to shield the bridge from potential air assaults by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The report mentioned the presence of S-300 and Pantsir-S1 complexes.

The Pantsir missile system, a self-propelled surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system, serves to protect military, industrial, and administrative installations from various airborne threats. It offers defense against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly at low altitudes.

According to open sources, the unit cost of the Pantsir missile system ranges from $13.15 million to $14.67 million in export markets.

The S-300, a Soviet medium-range anti-aircraft missile system, is designed to counter strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at altitudes from 25 m to 27 km, with ranges of up to 100 km. The system boasts resistance to electronic countermeasures.

When grouped together, S-300 systems effectively defend extensive areas from airborne threats, earning recognition as one of Russia’s formidable anti-aircraft missile systems.

The strategic focus of the Russians, as revealed by the partisans, is evident in their actions aimed at fortifying the bridge’s air defense at the expense of protecting Russian cities.

Partisans have also documented a rise in air defense equipment on the occupied peninsula. Their data reveals that anti-aircraft missile complexes, “clearly unmasked,” have been newly stationed at the airport in the city of Dzhankoy.