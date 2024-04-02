The Atesh guerrilla movement, via Telegram, reported Russia’s deployment of S-300 air-defense missile systems and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft artillery systems to safeguard the Kerch Bridge against potential Ukrainian attacks.
“Our agents are vigilantly monitoring the Kerch Bridge area,” read the caption accompanying the photos and footage released by the partisans.
A source within the partisan movement, speaking exclusively to Kyiv Post, mentioned that “the Russians are concentrating a significant amount of their air defense in Crimea and on the border areas, stripping cover from Russian regions.”
During their surveillance, the guerrillas observed Russia utilizing civilian vessels for military cargo transport.
“We’ve also noticed a decrease in the movement of Russian Navy warships,” the partisans said.
Agents of Atesh also documented the transfer of air defense equipment to shield the bridge from potential air assaults by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The report mentioned the presence of S-300 and Pantsir-S1 complexes.
The Pantsir missile system, a self-propelled surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system, serves to protect military, industrial, and administrative installations from various airborne threats. It offers defense against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly at low altitudes.
According to open sources, the unit cost of the Pantsir missile system ranges from $13.15 million to $14.67 million in export markets.
Zelensky: Ukraine Needs ATACMS-300 Missiles to Strike Airfields in Crimea
The S-300, a Soviet medium-range anti-aircraft missile system, is designed to counter strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at altitudes from 25 m to 27 km, with ranges of up to 100 km. The system boasts resistance to electronic countermeasures.
When grouped together, S-300 systems effectively defend extensive areas from airborne threats, earning recognition as one of Russia’s formidable anti-aircraft missile systems.
The strategic focus of the Russians, as revealed by the partisans, is evident in their actions aimed at fortifying the bridge’s air defense at the expense of protecting Russian cities.
Partisans have also documented a rise in air defense equipment on the occupied peninsula. Their data reveals that anti-aircraft missile complexes, “clearly unmasked,” have been newly stationed at the airport in the city of Dzhankoy.
The head of the Russian combat squad at the airfield, according to Atesh, repeatedly requested camouflage nets but received no response.
Partisans highlighted the Russian command's efforts to secure critical infrastructure, noting that “air defense assets are critically insufficient.”
Atesh agents, infiltrating the Crimean Air Defense Division, plan to intensify monitoring of anti-aircraft defenses on the peninsula.
Additionally, partisans continue to track Russian equipment movements. Atesh agents documented equipment transfers from Azovske to Dzhankoy and shared corresponding photos.
“As later revealed, this equipment is headed towards the Kherson direction to offset losses from Ukrainian FPV drone strikes,” the report said.
In a comment to Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian military officer, upon reviewing the equipment photos released by Atesh, suggested that the Russians had transferred the Proryv tank and the Infantry Fighting Vehicle-2.
He speculated that this military equipment might have been taken to repair facilities.
“For example, the tank is missing its gun. It appears to be a damaged piece of equipment, with the turret showing signs of chips, scratches, and used dynamic protection,” the Ukrainian military officer told Kyiv Post.
“It seems likely that this equipment was taken to repair plants,” he added.
Atesh disclosed that their agents from the “Dnipro” troop group provided insight into Russian army equipment losses, particularly in lightly armored vehicles, due to a shortage of operational combat-ready equipment.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
In the game of Whack-a-Mole, sooner or later, the mole gets hammered.
Such will be the Russian albatross, the Kerch Bridge. Ukraine will put this bridge out of commission at a time of its choosing.
I'm sure the Russian defenses will continue to be a great strategic asset to Ukraine.
Ukraine is conducting drone raids with some basic artificial intelligence to resists jamming and target important military targets like s300 , s400 , weaponry manufacturing corporations and oil refining facilities...Drones are cheaper to manufacture and about 80 to 90 percent of raids success is conducted by drones of several types as some articles mention ...May peace come sooner than later...
I'll take this latest maneuver as russia acknowledging that US ATACMS and German Taurus missiles will shortly be given to Kiev (plus F16s).
Personally I'd rather see Ukraine own one end of the kerch bridge and Georgia (for its past victimization by russia) owning the other side. A bridge connecting two future EU & NATO members.
However if in the interim it needs to come down to strategically thwart continued russia aggression, then so be it.
@John, I think it's highly unlikely that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO anytime soon. Ukraine burned THAT bridge itself by not taking aggressive actions over the years to stamp out the corruption that has been the primary impediment to joining the alliance, and they will absolutely NOT be invited to join while still at war with Russia. As for Georgia joining, that's just ridiculous.
@Brian, Hi MRGA troll.
Your effort reflects your low morale.
The allies are not giving up; they are ramping up. There are 75 provide support, 143 condemning russian for its crimes. Even a handful of these allies dwarf russia's GDP and its conventional military capability. If russia uses nukes they lose the support of the few remaining "neutral" nations; most importantly China and India. Moscow and probably a few other cities also turn to ash.
Perhaps you can't yet see the international implications of the Pandora's box putin has opened? Ukraine is making great progress in joining both the EU and NATO. After putin's debacle in Ukraine many other nations are asking and being groomed towards joining both institutes. I estimate even Belarus's application to be only a few years off once they get ride of putins crony there (now Belarus has its own nukes they can prevent a russian invasion).
Can you list for us the nations wanting to join russia? None? How lonely.
Do russian citizens' wish to reintegrate into the civilized world? They won't be invited with anyone aligned with the current thug leader. They would need to violent purge that entire regime before they could even seek global forgiveness. Then, they also need to make restitution to Ukraine and pay back its supporting allies. It's doable, but the cost rises each day.