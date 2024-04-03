Atesh partisans told Kyiv Post that a member of the underground had infiltrated the Pusk Research and Production Complex and obtained a number of documents, including the finished technical documentation for the updated UV-450-01 ship sighting device.

The device is designed for observation and targeting. It contributes to maritime operations by improving situational awareness and target detection capabilities.

Pusk is a Russian company specializing in the development and production of products for surveillance and navigation, as well as detection of surface and coastal objects.

Partisans tell the Kyiv Post that an employee of the Russian company managed to obtain the documents.

“This is important, because experts in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry will be able to thoroughly study the system of surveillance and target acquisition in new Russian ships. They will know their advantages and disadvantages,” an Atesh representative explained to Kyiv Post, adding that these materials will allow Ukraine to “copy it if necessary.”

“After all, this is a rather expensive project on which the Russians have spent a lot of resources,” the partisans added.