Ukrainian partisans reported that one of their agents blew up a railroad track near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg – about 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) from Ukraine – that was being used to transport North Korean ammunition to be used for Russia’s ongoing Ukraine invasion, the Atesh underground movement said Friday, July 5.

An Atesh spokesperson told Kyiv Post that a Russian agent working for the partisan movement carried out the sabotage.

“He’s refused to be rewarded because he works for ideological reasons. His goal is to stop the criminal war waged by his country against Ukraine,” the spokesperson said Friday afternoon.

The partisans said that journalists are barred from the scene – however, information about the attack has been leaked on social media platforms.

“It is interesting that only after receiving a command from the regional FSB office, the repair team was allowed to arrive at the site and begin restoration work,” the guerrillas said, adding: “We would like to remind you once again that railroad explosions will happen even more often as long as ammunition is being transported.”

In mid-June, Bloomberg, referencing South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik, reported that North Korea had shipped containers to Russia that could hold nearly 5 million artillery shells.

The defense minister said South Korea has information about at least 10,000 shipping containers of artillery shells that were sent to Russia.

Seoul also reported that North Korea has sent dozens of ballistic missiles.

In exchange for the munitions, Russia has sent North Korea technology to help it deploy a network of spy satellites, as well as conventional weapons such as tanks and aircraft.

The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another.

The military treaty states: “In the event that any one of the two sides is put in a state of war by an armed invasion from an individual state or several states, the other side shall provide military and other assistance with all means in its possession without delay.”

Pyongyang announced early that it would send troops in the form of a military engineering unit to support Russian forces on the ground in the Donetsk region. The troops are expected to arrive on the battlefield as soon as this month.