The Atesh partisan movement has discovered a secret training center for the Russian Armed Forces and the location of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in Sevastopol, on the Crimean Peninsula.

An Atesh agent from the Russian army provided information about the Sevastopol training center, which is thought to be a school for divers, Atesh said.

“Rashists like to disguise law enforcement agencies as the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and now they are also disguising themselves as divers. But we know more than enough!” the guerrillas say in their message.

They also add the exact location coordinates: N44⁰ 35.226’, 33⁰ 25.837

Before that, the guerrilla movement reported all the known information to the Ukrainian defense forces, “Therefore, one of the nearest exercises should not go according to the plan of the ruscists!”

In addition, the guerrillas were attracted to the territory of the former military unit 95408, where the automobile battalion was located. A lot of military equipment was found on the site, despite the high fence. But the most important thing was found out later, in the process of surveillance, the Ukrainian underground says.

“It is here, undercover, that a GRU unit operates. Even though they are stationed near the specified point, in several buildings, we have identified EVERY one of them!” Atesh reported.

They also managed to identify most of the “comrades” who spend time here. They found out their data, places of residence, and routes of movement. So now there are two recommendations for those who serve in this place. Firstly, to look around and prepare for surprises, or secondly, to contact us and start cooperation, the guerrilla movement said.

Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
