Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“Our agent burned a relay cabinet on the Rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway,” read the caption accompanying the photos and video.

The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram the sabotage of the Rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway, which the Russians use to transport military equipment and troops to the war in Ukraine.

The partisans clarified that the sabotage occurred near the settlement of Shakhty, and published the corresponding coordinates: 47.679981, 40.186874.

“This is one of the main railway lines in the region, connecting Russia and the Donetsk region of Ukraine, and is actively used for transporting military equipment and personnel to the combat zone,” the report said.

Atesh announced that the number of partisan sabotage acts will increase daily.

Advertisement

“Russian military personnel should not relax for a minute; our revenge for your criminal actions will be horrific,” the report read.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian partisans reported that one of their agents blew up a railroad track near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) from Ukraine. The track was being used to transport North Korean ammunition for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

An Atesh spokesperson told Kyiv Post that a Russian agent working for the partisan movement carried out the act of sabotage; furthermore, that he refused to be rewarded because he works for ideological reasons.

Other Topics of Interest WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol Ukrainian missile forces reportedly launched ATACMS with at least four M39 cluster ballistic missiles at Russian anti-aircraft positions on the outskirts of Mariupol.

“We would like to remind you once again that railroad explosions will happen even more often as long as ammunition is being transported,” the partisans said.