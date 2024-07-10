Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“Our agent has collected information about the plant, which is involved in the development and production of military helicopters and aircraft, including fighters, bombers, and transport aircraft,” read the caption to the photos released in the report.

The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram that one of its agents had carried out reconnaissance of the Russian Tyumen Engine Plant, a key enterprise in the Russian military aviation industry.

The partisans also published the coordinates of the facility: N57° 09.0072', E65° 28.1238'.

Atesh claimed that the plant is facing critical problems in trying to establish the production of turbojet and turbofan engines as a replacement for Western analogs, as was promised by the plant.

Advertisement

Tyumen Engine Builders is a Russian engine manufacturing enterprise and the largest machine-building enterprise in the Tyumen region. The Tyumen Motor Plant was founded in 1963 in connection with the beginning of the development of Western Siberia.

According to open sources, the plant produced engines for carrier-based Yak-38 and Yak-38M aircraft, and jet engine components including afterburners and combustion chambers for Su-20, Su-24, and MiG-29 aircraft, rocket motors for air defense systems, engines for cruise missiles, and engines for the mass-produced An-24 plane.

The company itself claims that in 1992 it completely stopped producing defense products.

Other Topics of Interest WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol Ukrainian missile forces reportedly launched ATACMS with at least four M39 cluster ballistic missiles at Russian anti-aircraft positions on the outskirts of Mariupol.

In 1994, because of privatization, the state-owned Tyumen Engine-Building Enterprise established the Tyumen Engine-Builders Association. Since 2021, it has been part of the industrial group Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets.

The Atesh partisan movement earlier announced the sabotage of the Rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway, which the Russians use to transport military equipment and troops to the war in Ukraine. This is one of the main railway lines in the region, connecting Russia and the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Atesh announced that the number of partisan sabotage acts will increase daily.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian partisans reported that one of their agents blew up a railroad track near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) from Ukraine. The track was being used to transport North Korean ammunition for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

An Atesh spokesperson told the Kyiv Post that a Russian agent working for the partisan movement carried out the act of sabotage. Furthermore, he refused to be rewarded because he works for ideological reasons.