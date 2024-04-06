An oil pipeline in the village of Azov, located in Russia's Rostov region, was rocked by an explosion early morning on Saturday, April 6, according to a report from Ukraine's Military Intelligence.

The affected pipeline served as a crucial link, transporting oil products from a local tank farm to tankers docked in the portside area of the "Azov Seaport."

As a result of the explosion, the loading of tankers with petroleum products has been indefinitely suspended.