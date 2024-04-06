An oil pipeline in the village of Azov, located in Russia's Rostov region, was rocked by an explosion early morning on Saturday, April 6, according to a report from Ukraine's Military Intelligence.

The affected pipeline served as a crucial link, transporting oil products from a local tank farm to tankers docked in the portside area of the "Azov Seaport."

As a result of the explosion, the loading of tankers with petroleum products has been indefinitely suspended.

Intelligence sources suggest that the targeted pipeline was utilized by the aggressor state for military purposes.

Hope
Hope Guest 2 days ago
Could such incidents make economic pressures on the opponents and history of 1991 relapse ...?

