The Paninsky Bridge located in Vyazma, Russia’s Smolensk region which borders Belarus, collapsed at around 4 p.m. local time Monday, killing at least one.

According to local emergency services, a truck and a car were on the bridge at the time of the incident where a woman in the car died on the scene and the truck driver was gravely injured, as reported by RBC Russia.

Photos and videos of the aftermath are also circulating on social media, where the bridge’s structure could be seen exposed following the collapse. According to Russian news outlet Glavnaya Tema, locals said the collapsed bridge “was not in the best condition.”