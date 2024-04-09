A Ukrainian brigade released a video on Telegram Monday, April 8 which they said shows them finding and destroying a supply of mines and ammo that a group of Russian soldiers had collected in the open air near the Donetsk region village of Klishchiivka.

According to the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, their aerial reconnaissance drone spotted a Russian “Bukhanka,” a term translating to “loaf of bread” – a reference to the appearance of the UAZ-452 family of off-road vans that were originally designed for the Soviet military and which are now being used in Russia’s war in Ukraine.    

The video purportedly shows the Russians stopping in a field near Klishchiivka, which is about 9 kilometers (6 miles) south of Bakhmut, and unloading ammunition.

The next part of the video shows an FPV (First Person View) drone striking the collection of mines, which, a split second later, results in a blast of fire and a large cloud of smoke rushing up from the point of impact.

More russian scrap metal

