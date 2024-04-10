“Atesh inspected the security of the oil storage facility in Tula,” the report said, accompanied by photos of the facility.

According to a report from the Atesh partisan movement shared via Telegram , the Pantsir-S1 missile system was recently deployed to the Russian city of Tula in response to Ukrainian drone attacks in the region.

Pantsir-S1 missile system was swiftly moved to the city.

“The purpose of deploying this system is to safeguard the city’s industrial infrastructure,” the partisans said.

Due to the inadequacy of existing air defense systems to fully protect critical infrastructure, the Russians have been hastening the evacuation of the storage facility.

“The Russian government faces challenges in fully securing large cities,” the partisans reported.

Speaking exclusively to Kyiv Post, a source within the partisan movement earlier highlighted that “the Russians are concentrating a significant amount of their air defense in Crimea and on the border areas, stripping cover from Russian regions.”

The Pantsir missile system, designed to defend against various aerial threats including airplanes, helicopters, munitions, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly excels at low altitudes.

Open sources indicate that the unit cost of the Pantsir missile system ranges from $13.15 million to $14.67 million in export markets.

Previously, the Atesh movement reported on Russia's deployment of S-300 air-defense missile systems and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft artillery systems to fortify the Kerch Bridge against potential Ukrainian attacks.