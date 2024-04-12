Regarded as one of the most important pieces of legislation during the two years of full-scale war, the new law on mobilization was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on April 11, with 283 of 351 lawmakers voting in favor; 1 voted against, 49 abstained and 18 did not vote. Of the yes votes 192 were from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party.

The bill was not supported by the opposition European Solidarity party, led by Petro Poroshenko. The majority of the Batkivshchyna party and part of the Holos party withheld support as well.

After three months of wrangling, most of the bill’s 4,300 amendments were rejected. In the days leading up to the vote, the most important amendment – the right to demobilization after a prescribed period of 36-months – was also rejected.

What does the law consist of?

In general, it is a framework law. It establishes the rules of mobilization and the level of responsibility for evading mobilization.

All men aged 18-60 years are required to update their status either at military enlistment offices or through online accounts.

The law abolishes conscription and instead introduces basic military training – five months during peacetime, and three months during war – to avoid cases of underprepared men being sent to the front as cannon fodder.

It also provides for military recruiting, so Ukrainians who want to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have the opportunity to choose the unit they will serve in, which should enable soldiers with special skills, such as IT or languages, to be put to better use.

“It’s good law… The state has finally created a system where a large number of people will be registered,” Serhii Kuzan, a former adviser to the Ministry of Defense and head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, told Kyiv Post.

According to him, the lack of a clear picture about how to mobilize reserves has led to excesses and brutality on the part of some Territorial Recruitment Center officials. “They didn’t have a clear picture, but they had clear plans, and they tried to fulfill them at all costs,” Kuzan said. “Hence the shameful videos of young men dragooned off the streets and thrown into a van.”

What about “draft-dodgers”?

At the same time, the law provides for a number of sanctions for “evaders,” which have been criticized. For example, Ukrainians abroad will not be issued a passport or receive consular services without military registration documents.

“It’s a shame because such coercive measures will not work; they only scare you away,” Volodymyr Viatrovych, a lawmaker from European Solidarity, told Kyiv Post. “This will not improve mobilization. On the contrary, it will force many to abandon the idea of returning to Ukraine after the war. This is wrong; we’ll need them when rebuilding the country.”

Another point that caused discussion is the punishment for evading mobilization. At first, there were proposals to make it a criminal offense. But in the end, lawmakers decided that evasion would be fined. Citizens violating the rules of military registration during martial law can receive a fine from Hr.17,000 to Hr.25,500 ($400 to $600), and enterprises or government officials from Hr.34,000 to Hr.59,500 ($900 to $1,500).

Yevhen Dykyi, a former commander in the Aidar battalion and now a military commentator, told Kyiv Post that a fine, as opposed to criminal punishment, is ineffective because it becomes a “payoff.”

Kuzan, however, disagrees. “I will say as a lawyer – it [criminal punishment] will not work. The courts will be flooded, and the whole system will stall. Finally, the task of the law is not to punish everyone. The problem is that everyone should be registered,” he said.