Latest

Young Blood: Zelensky Bets on New Generation, Battle-Tested Officers for Top Army Posts
Zelensky
17 hours ago
Young Blood: Zelensky Bets on New Generation, Battle-Tested Officers for Top Army Posts
All five used innovative tactics to win critical battles and led some of the AFU’s most-respected units to victory. Zelensky’s idea is to promote charismatic field commanders to top army jobs.
By Stefan Korshak
Ukraine’s New Military Chief Makes First Statement, Says Armed Forces Must Evolve to Succeed
Armed Forces of Ukraine
1 day ago
Ukraine’s New Military Chief Makes First Statement, Says Armed Forces Must Evolve to Succeed
Syrsky makes first statement as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
‘No One Is Happy About Replacement of Zaluzhny, as for Syrsky – Time Will Tell’
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
‘No One Is Happy About Replacement of Zaluzhny, as for Syrsky – Time Will Tell’
Random sampling of reactions among the Ukrainian military.
By Daryna Kolomiiets
Oleksandr Syrsky: A Quick Guide to Ukraine’s New Commander-in-Chief
Armed Forces of Ukraine
1 day ago
Oleksandr Syrsky: A Quick Guide to Ukraine’s New Commander-in-Chief
Oleksandr Syrsky is said to sleep only four and a half hours a day with his only relaxation seemingly to be a daily workout in the gym.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko