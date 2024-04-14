Ukrainian pilots carried out an effective strike on an “enemy facility” in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region on April 13. Explosions were reported in the area of a machine-building plant.

Several Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles are believed to have been used in the strike pic.twitter.com/lm0kHDBVrJ — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) April 13, 2024

Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukraine's Air Forces reported on his Telegram channel: "After a pause, I thank the pilots of the Air Forces for a successful and – most importantly – effective strike on an enemy facility in the Luhansk region on April 13, 2024. The Ukrainian pilots did an excellent job and returned to the base." Oleshchuk emphasized: "There will be more such strikes on Russian logistics centers behind the front lines as soon as Ukraine receives MORE missiles from its Western partners." The Air Force commander did not specify what types of missiles were used. But the Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles provided by the UK and France are the most likely air-launched missiles in Ukraine's arsenal.