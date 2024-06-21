After Romanian President Klaus Iohannis exited the race for NATO Secretary General on Thursday, the outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, stands alone to take over the post to be vacated by Jens Stoltenberg on Oct. 1.

All that remains is the formality, likely next week, of a convention of NATO ambassadors to approve his appointment.

Rutte had led a caretaker coalition of the Dutch government beginning last July, but after his government collapsed and before his Party for Freedom (PVV) came first past the post in the November 2023 elections, he stepped down as party leader. Rutte had been caught in several domestic imbroglios, notably his handling of an immigration crisis in Holland last year, but emerged from each unscathed, earning him the nickname “Teflon Mark.”

(“The Teflon president” was a term first coined to describe former US president Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, as scandals never seemed to “stick” to him.)

After announcing his abdication from the leadership of the leading Dutch party, he threw his hat in the ring for the NATO chief position, and soon won the approval of France, Germany, the UK, and the US, AFP reported.

The more difficult countries for him to win over were Turkey and Hungary, both of which have less antagonistic relations with the Kremlin than other NATO countries, and right-wing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has long been a thorn in the side of all Western coalitions to which his country belongs.

Rutte will become the fourth Dutch leader to head NATO. November elections in the US will determine the next president just after Rutte takes office, and the US Republican candidate, convicted felon Donald Trump, has threatened to withdraw the US from NATO.

NATO leaders have commended Rutte’s diplomatic handling of the volatile one-term US president and many-times bankrupt real estate prospector; so much so that Stoltenberg, on a trip to Washington on Tuesday felt the need to reassure the White House's current administration that Rutte “is a very strong candidate… He’s a close friend and colleague.”