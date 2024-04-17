A search for a Texas-born renegade fighting the side of Russia and gone missing or even shot dead in a Donetsk suburb last week took a new twist on Monday with his wife making public claims that soldiers from a Russian army tank unit kidnapped the pro-Kremlin American and were holding him hostage. Donetsk resident Lyudmila Bentley, or someone claiming to be her, in a Monday post on Bentley’s personal Telegram channel “Russell TEXAS Bentley” said that she had received “reliable and confirmed information...(that is) ironclad and does not raise any doubts” that her husband had been “detained illegally” by Russian army soldiers. Mrs. Lyudmila Bentley in an April 13 public appeal asks “competent authorities” to find her husband, Texan Russell Bentley, following his April 5 disappearance. The search should be effective and strive to protect Bentley, a member of a local anti-Ukraine militia and sometimes Russian state media correspondent, because “he is a good person…and has done so much for simple people.” Advertisement

A Dallas native throwing in his lot with pro-Russia forces that took over the eastern Ukrainian city Donetsk and territory around it in 2014, Bentley initially fought as a member of local militia formations and later became a “journalist” working from time to time for the Russian state media platform Sputnik. Other Topics of Interest A Tale of Two Raids: Ukraine Has No Nuclear Weapons So Must Suffer Is the US, under the guise of de-escalation, basically making the case to all states that they should try as hard as they can to develop nuclear weapons? In the 2014-21 period pro-Russia authorities in Donetsk promoted Bentley, as a “Real American,” aligning himself with Russia because Russian government supported the common person’s interests, while US government and its policies had been co-opted by elites and corporations. Russian Orthodox marriage ceremony published by Texas native Russell Bonner Bentley III (L) on his personal Telegram channel Russell TEXAS Bentley. An April 15 post attributed to his wife Lyudmila Nilolaevna Bentley (R) claimed her husband is alive and in the custody of soldiers from Russia’s 5th Brigade. Advertisement Mrs. Bentley said soldiers from Russia’s 5th Brigade “brutally detained” her husband on April 8, between 4:20 p.m. and 5 p.m., as he was running an errand in the Avtobaza area of Donetsk’s Petrovsky district. In an April 13 appeal to authorities to find Bentley, she said he was a solid member of the community who “always has worked to help simple people.”

Pro-Russian information platforms in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the unrecognized independent statelet created by the Kremlin in Donetsk and surrounding territory in 2014, widely reported Bentley’s disappearance and suggested it was foul play. Russian “war correspondent” Simon Pegov, a pro-Kremlin milblogger frequently operating in the DPR, on Friday called Bentley’s failure to return home “concerning” and called on local authorities to do all possible to find him. Advertisement Following a shell or missile strike in the neighborhood Bentley decided to leave his wife, with whom he was shopping, and travel to the site of the explosions to help injured, Pegov reported. Bentley had been carrying a pistol legally as well as identification documents, but his status as a registered militia member and high public profile across Donetsk region failed to prevent two unidentified men from dragging him into a garage, Pegov wrote on April 12. US citizen Russell Bentley displays a combat veteran medal awarded him during a ceremony in Donetsk, an east Ukrainian city invaded by Russian forces in 2014. Bentley fought as a member of local militia on the Russian side against Ukrainian forces. Top Moscow propagandist Magarita Simonyan, director of the state-run RT and Sputnik information platforms, in an April 12 statement confirmed Bentley’s disappearance and reported he approached the site of shell or mortar strikes “to see if the wounded need help.” She described him as a DPR militia man “cooperating at times” with Sputnik. Advertisement Some English-language reports on “X” – all unconfirmed – said Bentley died in an apparent contract hit. Some suggested he had been shot five times. A March 2022 Rolling Stone article profile said Russell Bonner Bentley III, 63, was a former pot dealer convicted on drug charges and the high school drop-out “black sheep” from a wealthy Dallas family. He became a citizen of Russia in 2020 and told Rolling Stone the Ukrainian military was “the sum of all evil…genuine, mass-murdering Nazis… (whose ranks are filled with) thousands of ISIS cannibals.” Screengrab of US citizen Russell Bentley’s personal page on the “X” platform. Although he moved to east Ukraine in 2014 to fight alongside anti-Kyiv forces, and eventually became a public spokesman for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s Donbas region, Bentley referred to himself as a Texan. Bentley traded on his roots in the US’s second-biggest state to promote himself in Donetsk media as man of straight talk and family values. Russian “war correspondent” Vladimir Sladkov, a leading Moscow mil-blogger on the Russo-Ukraine war, in an April 12 post told his 900,000-plus followers: “Guys, in Donetsk my friend ‘Texas,’ a real defender of Donbas, a warrior and a very good and honest person, has gone missing. I’m worried, I’m checking information and I’m sure that responsible agencies will investigate this tragic event.” Advertisement According to the independent Russian news platform Astra, prior to his capture, Bentley took pictures of buildings damaged in the shell or mortar strikes, and that law enforcers responding to the scene later found his baseball cap, reading glasses and smashed smartphone inside his automobile, a white Niva 4WD. Graham Phillips, an England-born freelance “journalist” working for Russian state media since 2015, in an “X” post said he was “worried” about news Bentley had gone missing and was possibly shot dead in Donetsk region. In July 2022, Phillips according to London news reports, became the only British-born citizen sanctioned by his own country. Recent video published by Phillips placed him in Russia-occupied territory in the Donbas region, Kyiv Post research found. Advertisement During a brutal Russian army assault using heavy artillery and strategic bombers against the southeastern city Mariupol, Bentley claimed Kremlin forces were applying firepower carefully and attacking only military targets, and that Ukrainian troops defending the city were fascist extremists hiding behind civilians. “They’re not [hitting civilians in Mariupol.] They’re [Kremlin commanders] going to send in their spetsnaz (special operations infantry) and Chechen special police in there, and they’re going to hunt these rats [Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol] down one by one and give them what they got coming.”

Donbass area near Azov sea. US came in & gave Ukraine $$$ to break'em up & disperse the 10K nazis up to other units. Last yr there was 1.5K left & then after Mariupol fell 800 killed & 700 captured. Russell Bentley before Maripol fell👇 pic.twitter.com/oM8V0kctRR — BonusFact (@BonusFact) July 5, 2023