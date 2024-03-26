EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
Lev Parnas gives first-hand insight into what really occurred in the Trump White House - and why anyone who cares about Ukraine should be paying attention.
Lev Parnas says that no one in Trump's world gave Volodomyr Zelensky "any credit when he came into office," as they thought "He's just a comedian; He will just roll over and play ball," however Zelensky refused the requests of Donald Trump, one of the most powerful men in the world, to drum-up a fake investigation into the Bidens' link to Burisma Energy.
It was not the Ukrainian government seeking to meddle in US elections or to support Democrats nor Republicans - it was Russia and its agents, says Parnas, through the use of the Burisma scandal.
Why, despite giving eight hours of testimony before Congress, did Republicans refuse to ask Parnas a single question?
Parnas says that it is because Republicans already had all of the evidence showing that what he was saying under oath is truthful and accurate: There is no basis to the story that the Bidens were engaged in corruption, in Ukraine.
So, what continues to motivate Donald Trump's and his MAGA followers hatred of Ukraine?
Simply, they hate that Ukraine was unwilling to illegally meddle in American politics to help-out the Trump campaign.
But is it not odd that Parnas decided to come-out now with these incredible accusations?
Parnas argues that he has been making these arguments for years, but now they are ever more apropos as he wishes to do what is right - something that will help the Ukrainian people.
Alarmingly, Americans should listen, says Parnas, as "the MAGA cult," and "people in Congress who are actually supporting Vladimir Putin... motivated by Donald Trump's hatred of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people because they did not give him what he wanted."
Utter rubbish. An Ukrainian prosecutor got fired on Biden's intervention so his drug and prostitution addict, useless son wouldn't be prosecuted. Biden indirectly encouraged PooTin to invade Ukraine. Trump isn't an enemy of Ukraine. He just doesn't want Americans ( eg Romania, Bulgaria ...) to pay the bill whilst several NATO countries have a free ride.
I'm paying big time attention to this. Trump did good things for us economy, I don't think there's any discussion there, but what he has in mind for Ukraine and NATO are absurd and scary. I voted for Mr trump in the last 2 elections and would vote again for him but not with his attitude for Ukraine. I won't be voting for him again.
what a pile of bs and twisted truth. biden when vp invested in ukraine made zelensky fire the fraud/corruption investor. Juniors son Robert got a spot on burisma board. hunter (Robert) admitted in tv interview He "probably would not have gotten the job if his last name wasn't biden." people know this it's in the open for couple of years.
Bobby Kennedy Jr for president.
The Smirnoff character who was giving the FBI false information about a Ukraine company $5 million Biden bribe started giving this information after Trump associates in a phoney company paid him $600,000. The Guardian reported this so far not too much other information on this. I would like to know more.
Mr Trump should not work against Ukraine. Ukraine has done nothing to Trump.
This conflict started centuries ago and is now coming to fruition in many unseen ways.
When the dust settles you will find that the Khazarian Mafia is the Deep State & running the world. They are calling the shots behind the scenes and have been for hundreds of years. Zelensky, Nuland, Fink, Epstein, Soros, most of your Democratic Senators, Billionaires and Central Bankers are the Ashkenazi Zionist brand hiding behind the Jewish religion, that insist on reclaiming Khazaria and ruling the world. They were the Bolsheviks who started Communism and the Soviet Union just like they are working on here in the US. Good place to start is Chuck Swindoll’s & We Woke Now & The Electronic Intifada channels on YouTube then go to “The Truth About The Conflict With Russia By Biblicism Institute” on the internet.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/03/17/the-truth-about-the-conflict-with-russia/
Baronvoncuda
@Jeff Purcell, What were MRGA trolls hoping for?
Did they want the article to provide false facts that make Trump look like he is a supporter of Ukraine or not silly a selfish child lashing out?
Or were you hoping for more of the easy stuff to find that reveals he is not interested in supporting Ukraine, but rather only interested in himself?
I can find alot of material on the latter, but sadly have come across nothing yet that acts as proof of the former.
Please share with the rest of us, if you have anything at all that shows putinrump will help Ukraine.
You sound like a hurt child. The naivety of such statements undermines the reality of the American perception, the monies being sent to Ukraine may not be going to the war effort. Ukraine it’s self is to blame for it’s lack of transparency and accountability. Rather than being a partner to the USA you have resorted to name calling and mean labels. As a hurt child would do.
@Justin, What were MRGA trolls hoping for?
Did they want the article to provide false facts that make Trump look like he is a supporter of Ukraine?
Or were you hoping for more of the easy stuff to find that reveals he is not interested in supporting Ukraine?
I can find alot of material on the latter, but sadly have come across nothing yet that acts as proof of the former.
Please share with the rest of us, if you have anything at all that shows putinrump will help Ukraine.
Nonsense
@Justin, What were MRGA trolls hoping for?
Did they want the article to provide false facts that make Trump look like he is a supporter of Ukraine?
Or were you hoping for more of the easy stuff to find that reveals he is not interested in supporting Ukraine?
I can find alot of material on the latter, but sadly have come across nothing yet that acts as proof of the former.
Please share with the rest of us, if you have anything at all that shows putinrump will help Ukraine.
@Scott. What were you hoping for?
Did you want some facts that makes Trump look like he is a supporter of Ukraine? Or were you hoping for something revealing he is not interested in supporting Ukraine?
I can find alot of material on the latter, but sadly have come across nothing yet that acts as proof of the former.
Please share if you have some.
As an American, quite familiar with my country's politics, I thoroughly disagree with this article. Although the author has a right to his opinion, this piece is full of inaccuracies, and misstatements. Presumptions and assumptions throughout. I am unable to find a factually accurate thread.
@Scott. What were you hoping for?
Did you want some facts that makes Trump look like he was / is a supporter of Ukraine? Or were you hoping for something revealing he is not interested in supporting Ukraine?
I can find alot of material on the latter, but sadly have come across nothing yet that acts as proof of the former.
Please share if you have some.
@Just Dave, Actually folks can quickly goggle everything I write and pretty quickly find credible sources that substantiate my posts. Was there a particular point I made that you would like a quote or citation for?
The scary thing for the MRGA movement is I'm just one of millions of similar Ukraine volunteers across the world that are fed with the ATUAL LIES spread by the MRGA movement.....some MAGA sheep people are so stupid that they accept those as truth without even double checking.
Two years ago I made a personal commitment that I would support Ukraine aghast the source democracy's shared infection: MRGA. as leader of their US branch, Putinrump is bad news for Ukraine (and the USA)....end of story. I happily debunk lies that say otherwise every day.
So let me know what you'd like more info on....I keep pretty good records and can generally quickly reply. I cost no one nothing: just filling in spare time for a good cause. I glad the truth is getting out.
Putinrump. has been documented as having told +30,500 lies in his 4 year presidential term alone. He also tried to overthrow the legally elected US government in 2021.
During his disastrous term he withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, he openly states Ukraine would not be aided by a second putinrump administration, and he leverages his MRGA minions to continue to stall current USA aid to Ukraine.
putinrump specializes in fraud, sexual assault and in general making American's hate each other. I've previously posted about his +4000 legal cases even before entering the White House, +2 impeachments and 91 felony charges since.
According to at least 24 of his former senior appointees in the White House, his presidential skills or ethical aspirations do not go far beyond spreading false narratives or hate (quotes available).
Yet this remains the man the MRGA cult best feels represents their values?
Yes.... Hunter Biden's vast wealth of subject matter expertise was certainly why Burisma had him as a well paid board member. Nothing else... I'm sure.
I think it was different than this. Donald Trump’s quid pro quo got him impeached. Biden’s statement and if Ukraine didn’t fire the prosecutor he would not give them $1 billion. Why did Biden get away with a quid pro quo, and Trump did not? I believe this is the reason why Trump hates Ukraine.
Absurd article.
Parnas is a Russian, hostile to Trump with an uncertain agenda. Do not believe a word of what is written above.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lev_Parnas
Ukrainians should not fear a Trump presidency and Putin should not be encouraged by the prospect. We do not know exactly how Trump will end this war but he will end it from a position of strength, and by making Putin and offer that he cannot refuse.
@Leslie Kaye, I'm sure Trump will end the war from a position of strength, just like he made Mexico pay for the wall.
@JA, Exactly 💯!!!!
Strumpf mag dan een hekel aan Oekraïne hebben, de rest van de wereld heeft een hekel aan Strumpf. Mooi toch? Die primaat komt toch niet aan de bak.
I fully believe Mr. @levparnas!! I know the one time I met him, He told me basically what's in this very honest article he wrote! I fully support Mr. Parnas in his exposing the factual truth about the illegal activities Trump and Giuliani wanted Ukraine to lie to the American people! Thankfully President @ZelenskyyUa refused to lie for Trump! Thank you to the #Ukraine️ President @ZelenskyyUa!!!