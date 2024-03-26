EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

Lev Parnas says that no one in Trump's world gave Volodomyr Zelensky "any credit when he came into office," as they thought "He's just a comedian; He will just roll over and play ball," however Zelensky refused the requests of Donald Trump, one of the most powerful men in the world, to drum-up a fake investigation into the Bidens' link to Burisma Energy.

It was not the Ukrainian government seeking to meddle in US elections or to support Democrats nor Republicans - it was Russia and its agents, says Parnas, through the use of the Burisma scandal.

Why, despite giving eight hours of testimony before Congress, did Republicans refuse to ask Parnas a single question?

Parnas says that it is because Republicans already had all of the evidence showing that what he was saying under oath is truthful and accurate: There is no basis to the story that the Bidens were engaged in corruption, in Ukraine.

So, what continues to motivate Donald Trump's and his MAGA followers hatred of Ukraine?

Simply, they hate that Ukraine was unwilling to illegally meddle in American politics to help-out the Trump campaign.

But is it not odd that Parnas decided to come-out now with these incredible accusations?

Parnas argues that he has been making these arguments for years, but now they are ever more apropos as he wishes to do what is right - something that will help the Ukrainian people.

Alarmingly, Americans should listen, says Parnas, as "the MAGA cult," and "people in Congress who are actually supporting Vladimir Putin... motivated by Donald Trump's hatred of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people because they did not give him what he wanted."

Lev Parnas gives first-hand insight into what really ocurred in the Trump White House - and why anyone who cares about Ukraine should be paying attention.